OCEAN CITY — The tying run scored on a balk.

The winning pitcher needed four strikeouts in the final inning to preserve the victory.

In other words, it was a typical high school baseball game between rivals Mainland Regional and Ocean City.

Mainland rallied with three runs in the final inning to beat Ocean City 6-4 in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Thursday afternoon.

“You just know in these games you’re going to have to earn all 21 outs defensively,” Mainland coach Billy Kern said. “That’s the way it should be in true rivalry games.”

Winning pitcher Hunter Rich entered the game in relief in the sixth inning and finished with five strikeouts. Mainland leadoff hitter Mark Elliott drew four walks and scored two runs. Mustangs catcher C.J. Brown was 3 for 4 with two RBIs.

Ocean City cleanup hitter A.J. Campbell was 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs.

“This a great momentum builder,” Elliott said of the win. “It’s always a great atmosphere playing them.”

Fans surrounded the backstop at Ocean City’s field to watch these rivals play in sunny but windy conditions. Mainland and Ocean City are rivals in every sport. The schools are located across the bay from each other. Just about everybody on the Mainland side knows someone from Ocean City and vice versa.

The baseball rivalry is even more intense because both teams are expected to contend for CAL and South Jersey Group III titles. Mainland (2-0) is ranked No. 10 in The Press Elite 11, while Ocean City (1-2) is No. 11.

Ocean City led 4-3 as Mainland to came to the plate in the top of the seventh.

The Mustangs loaded the bases on an Elliott walk, an error and a single.

Ocean City then balked in the tying run.

One out later, Brown hit a chopper to third base. Mainland’s Logan Petty dove across home plate to give the Mustangs a 5-4 lead. Brody Levin followed with a sacrifice fly to left field to give Mainland an insurance run.

“A lot of games you just hit that spark and you start getting on fire,” Rich said of Mainland’s inning. “We took advantage of a couple of misplays, and we kept rolling on. That’s kind of how it happens in baseball.”

The Mustangs appeared headed for a drama-free bottom of the seventh when Rich struck out the first two batters. But this is Mainland-Ocean City, and things are never as easy as they seem.

Rich struck out the next Ocean City hitter, but the ball skidded away from the Mainland catcher. The Ocean City batter beat the throw to first base to extend the inning.

Hunter then walked the next two batters to load the bases, prompting Kern to visit the senior on the mound. Rich informed Kern he would now be more comfortable, because with the bases loaded he could pitch out of a full windup instead of the stretch.

“Hunter has been doing it for us for a long time,” Kern said. “He’s been a starter. He’s been a closer. He’ll do anything that will help us win.”

True to his word, Rich calmly struck out the next batter to preserve the win. That the game was in doubt until the final out was no surprise for this rivalry.

“I think the last 8,000 times we’ve played them,” Rich said, “it’s been like that.”

The teams will meet again May 2 at Mainland.

Mainland Regional 210 000 3 — 6 7 1

Ocean City 102 100 0 — 4 6 2

2B—Campbell (2) OC.

WP—Rich. LP—Nunan

