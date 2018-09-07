LINWOOD — Mainland Regional High School football coach Chuck Smith called the first Monday of last December the scariest day of his coaching career.
The Mustangs were coming off consecutive 1-9 seasons and were scheduled to lift weights at 5:30 a.m.
“I thought, ‘Holy cow. This is going to be a disaster,’” Smith said. “We opened the door, and there were 32 kids waiting to lift. That speaks volumes to their character.”
That hard work and dedication continued to show results Friday night.
Mainland improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2009 with a 27-0 win over Absegami in a West Jersey Football League Independence Division game.
“It (the losing) killed me, but it motivates you every day to get better, Mainland senior captain and linebacker Sonny Fraser said. “When you’re losing every game, it takes a lot out of you. But this is what we knew was going to happen one day if we kept working.”
Mainland held Absegami to 90 yards of offense, including just 1 rushing yard.
Mustangs junior linebacker Drew DeMorat made eight tackles and recovered a fumble. Fraser had two tackles for losses. Senior defensive back and running back Tyquan Campbell made five tackles and ran for a touchdown.
While Mainland was playing its second game of the season, Friday was Absegami’s season opener.
The Mustangs took advantage of some Absegami first-game jitters.
Mainland seized control with two touchdowns and a field goal during a two-minute span in the second quarter.
Three plays after Elijah Fogg of Mainland blocked a punt, Campbell (10 carries for 52 yards) scored on a 35-yard fourth-down run to put the Mustangs up 17-0 with 8 minutes, 45 seconds left in the first half.
Running back Joe Massari threw a block to help free Campbell.
“I was looking to go outside,” Campbell said. “But Massari came and made a good block. I ran right off his butt.”
On Absegami’s next possession, DeMorat recovered a Braves fumble at the Absegami 23-yard line. Two plays later, Mainland quarterback Dean Hall plunged across the goal from a yard out to put Mainland up 24-0 with 8:03 left in the second quarter. Hall set up the score with a 22-yard completion to Stefan Lorick.
Absegami muffed the ensuing kickoff, and Mainland recovered. The Braves’ defense kept Mainland out of the end zone, but Sean Carey kicked a 37-yard field to give Mainland a 27-0 lead with 6:23 left in the half.
Mainland was one of the state’s top programs in the 1990s and early 2000s. But the Mustangs haven’t had a winning season since 2008. Friday’s victory was their first at home since Thanksgiving 2016.
Mainland players and fans enjoyed Friday’s victory. The Mustangs’ cheerleaders sang “Celebration” when the game ended.
Many of the current Mainland seniors played as sophomores and freshmen.
“We’ve been down on our luck at Mainland football for quite some time,” he said. “This group is taking pride in being (the team) that gets it going back in the right direction,” Smith said. “It’s all a tribute (to the players). They have an unbelievable work ethic. They buy into what we’re doing. They saw the light at the end of the tunnel. They’re not little boys anymore. They’ve grown up.”
Absegami 0 0 0 0—0
Mainland 10 17 0 0—27
FIRST QUARTER
ML – Lorick 44 run (Carey kick)
ML – Carey 33 field goal
SECOND QUARTER
ML – Campbell 35 run (Carey kick)
ML – Hall 1 run (Carey kick)
ML – Carey 37 field goal
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing – AB. Davis 4-17; ML. Campbell 10-52
Passing – AB. Harned 13-29-0-89; ML. Hall 4-6-0-48
Receiving – AB. Glover 3-45; ML. Lorick 1-22
Records – Absegami 0-1; Mainland 2-0
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.