Mainland 's Ja'Briel Mace #4 runs for a touchdown against Ocean City during the first half of high school football game at Mainland Regional High School Friday Nov 1, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Ocean City's Louis Conte #31 makes the tackle on Mainland's Dan Misa #6 during the first half of high school football game at Mainland Regional High School Friday Nov 1, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Mainland's Jake Cook #13 breaks free from Ocean City's Brian Beckmann #6, middle and Louis Conte #31, right during the first half of high school football game at Mainland Regional High School Friday Nov 1, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Mainland’’s Ja’Briel Mace #4 runs past Ocean City’s Brad Jamison #33 during the first half of high school football game at Mainland Regional High School Friday Nov 1, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Mainland's Dennis Moreno #3 runs up the middle against Ocean City's Brian Beckmann #6, left and Michael Rhodes #52, right during the first half of high school football game at Mainland Regional High School Friday Nov 1, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Mainland’s Jake Cook #13 breaks away from Ocean City’s Louis Conte #31 during the first half of high school football game at Mainland Regional High School Friday Nov 1, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Mainland 's Ja'Briel Mace #4 runs up the middle against Ocean City's Brian Beckmann #6 during the first half of high school football game at Mainland Regional High School Friday Nov 1, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Mainland 's Ja'Briel Mace #4 runs for a touchdown against Ocean City during the first half of high school football game at Mainland Regional High School Friday Nov 1, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
LINWOOD — Jake Cook just wanted to have fun Friday night.
He and the rest of his Mainland Regional High School football teammates had a blast.
Cook caught two touchdown passes as Mainland beat rival Ocean City 21-6. The Mustangs (8-0) clinched a share of the West Jersey Football League Independence Division title with the win.
Cook felt he had been too intense in games before Friday.
“I just let loose,” the senior wide receiver said. “I’ve always been so tight in games. I’ve been too professional with it. Tonight, I was like, ‘I’m going to have fun with it.’ This is awesome.”
Cook provided one of several standout performances for Mainland.
The Mustangs sacked Ocean City’s Joe Repetti seven times. Mainland senior linebacker Sean Bradley had four sacks. Sam Epstein, Julian Ocasio, Drew DeMorat also had sacks.
“Seven sacks is crazy,” Bradley said. “It was a big part off the plan to get to (Repetti) because he has good wide receivers, and once they get in the field, who knows what’s going to happen?”
Mainland freshman running back Ja’Briel Mace rushed 27 times for 112 yards and a touchdown.
“Since freshman year, we’ve been talking about being undefeated,” Bradley said, “and here we are beating an arch-rival to get there.’
Fans filled Mainland’s home and visiting bleachers on a cool night to watch these rivals play.
Friday’s game was dubbed “The Battle for the Bridge” in a nod to the Route 52 causeway that connects Ocean City and the Mainland sending district of Somers Point. After the win, Mainland received a Battle for the Bridge trophy, which it will keep until next year’s game.
Friday’s was the biggest football game between the schools since they met in the first round of the 2000 South Jersey Group III playoffs. Ocean City won that one 20-0.
Mainland is ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11. Mainland and Ocean City (6-2) are bound for the S.J. Group IV playoffs.
Mainland took complete control in the second half. The 6-foot-2 Cook caught six passes for 137 yards, but both of his touchdowns came in the second half.
The first was a 56-yard pass from Mainland’s Zack Graziotto (6 of 7 for 117 yards). Cook caught a pass near the Mainland sideline at the Ocean City 25. He shook off a defender and sprinted the rest of the way for a touchdown to give Mainland a 14-0 lead with 7 minutes, 27 seconds left in the third quarter.
“I felt him falling off me,” Cook said of the would-be tackler, “so I pumped my knees up and got by him.”
Cook’s second touchdown came on a 13-yard catch. It put Mainland up 21-6 with 10:26 left in the game.
The Mustangs’ defense did the rest. Mainland held Ocean City to 67 rushing yards for the game and 15 in the second half. Repetti (14 of 29 for 119 yards) rarely had time to throw.
Mainland defensive back Elijah Williams intercepted a pass in the end zone to stop an Ocean City drive in the second quarter. Mustangs linebacker Nick Rainer recovered a fourth-quarter fumble.
After the postgame handshakes, the Mainland players celebrated in front of their student section. The students wore white T-shirts with the words “The Land vs. Everybody” in green on the front.
Mainland then posed for pictures with the Battle for the Bridge trophy.
The Route 52 causeway is expected to be lit in green this week in honor of Mainland’s win.
Cook played quarterback for Mainland as a sophomore. The Mustangs struggled, and the season took a physical toll on Cook. He didn’t play last year but came back for his senior season.
“I regret not playing,” he said. “I just wanted to finish with the people I started with. I didn’t want to miss out doing this. I’ve been playing football since I was 5 years old. I missed it.”
In all that time, he probably didn’t have a better time on the field than he did Friday.
“This is a once in a lifetime experience,” he said.
Ocean City 0 0 6 0 – 6
Mainland Regional 0 7 7 7 – 21
SECOND QUARTER
{span}ML – JaB. Mace 40 run (Panas kick){/span}
THIRD QUARTER
{span}ML – Cook 56 pass from Graziotto (Panas kick){/span}
{span}OC – Schneider 16 paass from Repetti (kick missed){/span}
FOURTH QUARTER
{span}ML – Cook 14 pass from Graziotto (Panas kick){/span}
RECORDS – Ocean City 6-2; Mainland Regional 8-0
