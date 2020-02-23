EWING — The Mainland Regional High School boys swimming team fell short of its fifth straight Public B state championship at The College of New Jersey on Sunday yet still exceeded expectations.
Though the second-seeded Mustangs lost 124-46 to top-seeded Montgomery, coach Brian Booth said he was impressed by the season his team put together after losing key seniors to graduation and three-time Press Swimmer of the Year Destin Lasco foregoing his senior season to train for the Olympic Trials.
“I think a lot of people kind of counted us out a little bit this year with losing the people that we did,” Booth said, “and I’m very proud of my kids for having the year that they did.”
Mainland, ranked fourth in The Press Elite 11, finished a 13-3 record.
Senior Liam Garbutt gave the Mustangs second-place finishes in the 50-yard freestyle (22.22 seconds), 100 free (46.93) and the 200 free relay with Aaron Thompson, Charlie Sher and Ryan Brown (1:34.70).
“I was fortunate enough to come in (to the program) at a time when it was one of our best years of swimming,” said Garbutt, 18, of Linwood, “Just each year, (we were) getting better and winning more championships. This year went well. I was really happy with how we swam.”
Despite the team season ending without a state trophy for the first time since 2015, Mainland claimed its sixth straight South Jersey Public B title in a 98-72 win over Ocean City on Feb. 12. The Mustangs beat West Windsor-Plainsboro North 95-75 in the state Public B semifinal seven days later.
Booth gave all the credit to the boys for being able to sustain this level of excellence for so many years, regardless of who they lose after each season.
“It’s the kids more than anything,” Booth said. “They are the ones that come day in, day out (and) put the work in to get themselves better.
“I can only stand and say so much, but they’re the ones that have to get in and push themselves as hard as they can to get better.”
Josh Phillips, another senior, joined the program last season.
“When I came into the team my junior year just for fun, it was the most welcoming experience I could have ever gotten,” said Phillips, 17, of Absecon. “Mr. Booth and our other assistant coaches were so helpful with helping me learn how to actually swim properly and getting me to where we are today.”
Garbutt, along with Mainland’s other top swimmers, will now start gearing up for Meet of Champions at Gloucester County Institute of Technology. Preliminaries begin Saturday, with finals slated for Sunday.
RESULTS
At The College of New Jersey, yards
200 MR— Mo. (Justin Tong, James Yan, Zac Ozilou, Colin Liu) 1:36.69;
200 free— Edwin Liang-Gilman Mo. 1:46.67;
200 IM— Yan Mo. 1:59.50;
50 free— Matthew Chen Mo. 21.69;
100 fly— Ethan Feng Mo. 52.18;
100 free— Chen Mo. 47.63;
500 free— Liang-Gilman Mo. 4:54.70;
200 free relay— Mo. (Ozilou, Nate Gething, Andrew Lim, Feng) 1:32.15;
100 back— Ryan Formica Mo. 51.97;
100 breast— Yan Mo. 57.75;
400 free relay— Mo. (Chen, Liu, Liang-Gilman, Feng) 3:21.37.
