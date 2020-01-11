TOMS RIVER — The Mainland Regional High School boys basketball team proved it belong at the Metro Classic on Saturday afternoon.
But that wasn’t enough for the Mustangs.
Mainland forward Jake Cook scored 29 points, grabbed nine rebounds and had three steals, but the Mustangs lost to Toms River North 64-60 at the RWJ Barnabas Health Arena in Toms River.
The Mariners (8-2) are ranked No. 10 in The Press Elite 11.
“We have to take advantage of the good opportunities that present themselves,” Mainland coach Dan Williams said. “We’re doing well. We’re trying hard, but we’re just not there yet.”
In addition to Cook, Mainland senior guard Luke Mazur also played well with four 3-pointers and 20 points.
But the Toms River North duo of guard Jakari Spence (28 points) and 6-foot-7, 205-pound center Najae Hallenbeck (20 points, eight rebounds) proved to be too much for the Mustangs.
The Metro Classic is a showcase event that annually features some of the nation’s top high school players and teams as well as New Jersey powers. The Classic will hold another weekend of games in Toms River on Feb. 7-8. Wildwood Catholic will play The Patrick School on Feb. 8 at 7:30 p.m.
“This was something really special for us,” Cook said of playing in the Classic.
Mainland (6-3) entered Saturday’s contest on a five-game winning streak. The Mustangs played with energy from the start. Cook scored nine points and grabbed four rebounds in the first eight minutes. Mainland also sank 4 of 7 3-point attempts in the first quarter.
“I just had to create for the team,” Cook said, “and do what I could for the team.”
But North wore Mainland down in the third quarter.
The Mariners began the second half with a 9-0 run and ended the third quarter with a 12-3 surge to build a 50-39 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
“We missed some shots, and we didn’t take a couple of shots that were open as well,” Williams said. “They had a stretch where they shot the ball best and took care of the ball the best, and when you do those things, you’re going to get good looks and a bunch of points.”
Mainland, however, did not fade away.
Mazur sank 3 of 6 3-point attempts and scored 15 points in the second half to keep the Mustangs close. Mazur sank a 3 to cut the North lead to 58-53 with 1 minute, 48 seconds left.
Cook made a layup, was fouled and sank the free throw to pull Mainland to within four with 1:04 left.
Another Cook layup with 3.6 seconds left cut the North to lead 63-60. But that was as close as Mainland got.
“We should be proud of the effort, but we can’t be happy with the result,” Williams said. “We had an opportunity to win, and we lost. We think we have the makings of a really good team, but really good teams take advantage of opportunities.”
The Mustangs hope to build on Saturday’s effort Monday when it hosts Holy Spirit in a key Cape-Atlantic League National Division game.
“If we can hang with a team like (Toms River North) and do this here,” Cook said, “then we should be able to do it everywhere and every time we play.”
Mainland Regional – 20 9 10 21 — 60
Toms River North – 18 11 21 14 — 64
ML – Cook 27, Mazur 20, Mace 0, Matik 2, Tamanini 3, Spence 7, Osunniyi 1
TRN – Baker 6, Spence 28, Vansprang 3, Hallenbeck 20, Fraser 5, Pruitt 2
