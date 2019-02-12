The Mainland Regional High School boys swimming team beat fourth-seeded Moorestown 98-72 in the South Jersey Public B semifinals Tuesday.
In a girls sectional semifinal, third-seeded Ocean City beat second-seeded Mainland 92-78.
The top-seeded Mainland boys are ranked fourth in The Press Elite 11, while Moorestown is No. 5.
Mainland won all but three events in the boys meet.
Erik Truong helped win the 200-meter medley relay with Destin Lasco, Skylor Booth and Cole Garbutt in 1:47.99. Truong also won the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke.
The winning 400 freestyle relay team for Mainland consisted of Booth, Truong, Evan Denn and Andrew Middlesworth.
The Mustangs will take on Ocean City in the Public B final Thursday.
In the girls semifinal, the winning 200-meter medley relay team for the Mustangs included Katie McClintock, Georgia Ridgeway, Julie Goodman and Sophie Sherwood. They finished in 2:03.06.
McClintock also had wins in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke.
Ocean City’s Alex Antonov had wins in the 200 individual medley and 100 freestyle. She also helped win the 400 freestyle relay with Olivia Scherbin, Claudia Scherbin and Andrea Teofanova in 4:09.94.
Ocean City is No. 5 in the Elite 11, Mainland No. 6.
The Raiders will take on top-seeded Moorestown, ranked third, in the Public B final Wednesday.
BOYS SEMIFINAL RESULTS
(1) Mainland Reg. 98,
(4) Moorestown 72
At Mainland Reg., meters
200 Medley Relay— MA (Erik Truong, Destin Lasco, Skylor Booth, Cole Garbutt) 1:47.99; 200 Freestyle— Lasco MA 2:02.91; 200 IM— Truong MA 2:12.20; 50 Freestyle— Josh Fong MO 23.70; 100 Butterfly— Fong MO 58.93; 100 Freestyle— Liam Garbutt MA 56.81; 500 Freestyle— Lasco MA 4:09.00; 200 Freestyle Relay— MA (C. Garbutt, L. Garbutt, Lasco, Colin Cooke) 1:43.08; 100 Backstroke— Evan Greer MO 1:02.29; 100 Breaststroke— Truong MA 1:06.37; 400 Freestyle Relay— MA (Booth, Evan Denn, Truong, Andrew Middlesworth) 4:01.67.
Records— Mainland 9-2, Moorestown 12-2.
GIRLS SEMIFINAL RESULTS
(3) Ocean City 92,
(2) Mainland Reg. 78
At Mainland Reg., meters
200 Medley Relay— M (Katie McClintock, Georgia Ridgeway, Julie Goodman, Sophie Sherwood) 2:03.06; 200 Freestyle— McClintock M 2:09.70; 200 IM— Alex Antonov O 2:28.53; 50 Freestyle— Claudia Scherbin O 27.62; 100 Butterfly— Emily Myers O 1:07.14; 100 Freestyle— Antonov O 59.72; 500 Freestyle— Andrea Teofanova O 4:42.80; 200 Freestyle Relay— O (Olivia Scherbin, C. Scherbin, Antonov, Teofanova) 1:50.44; 100 Backstroke— McClintock M 1:05.86; 100 Breaststroke— Brynn Bowman O 1:23.40; 400 Freestyle Relay— O (O. Scherbin, C. Scherbin, Antonov, Andrea Teofanova) 4:09.94.
Records— O 11-2, M 7-3.
Boys swimming
S.J. Public A semifinals
(2) Egg Harbor Twp. 110,
(6) Cherokee 60
At Egg Harbor Twp., meters
200 Medley Relay— E (Brandon Bell, Vincent Nguyen, Winchester Ployratana, Zach Evans) 1:52.76; 200 Freestyle— Ethan Do E 2:01.19; 200 IM— Joey Tepper E 2:11.09; 50 Freestyle— Evans E 25.32; 100 Butterfly— Do E 1:01.30; 100 Freestyle— Dylan Levy C 56.78; 400 Freestyle— Tepper E 4:15.19; 200 Freestyle Relay— E (Evans, Connor Ammenn, Andrew Dang, Tepper) 1:45.35; 100 Backstroke— Bell E 1:01.11; 100 Breaststroke— As Mallari 1:09.40; 400 Freestyle Relay— E (Do, Dylan Mason, Ployratana, Tepper) 3:52.45.
Girls swimming
S.J. Public A semifinals
(2) Egg Harbor Twp. 101,
(6) Cherokee 69
At Egg Harbor Twp., meters
200 Medley Relay— E (Grace Curry, Ava McDonough, Alexandria Cotter, Olivia Evans) 2:02.17; 200 Freestyle— Caitlin Moore E 2:13.55; 200 IM— McDonough E 2:27.97; 50 Freestyle— Cotter E 27.68; 100 Butterfly— Cotter E 1:06.23; 100 Freestyle— Lydia Palmer C 1:01.01; 400 Freestyle— Moore E 4:43.10; 200 Freestyle Relay— C (Lauren Starros, Cathrine Zane, Megan Zeller, Palmer) 1:55.79; 100 Backstroke— Curry E 1:08.40; 100 Breaststroke— Palmer C 1:15.84; 400 Freestyle Relay— C (Gabriella Buck, Zane, Zeller, Palmer) 4:20.25.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.