Mainland Regional High School’s girls swimming team defeated Middle Township 119-51 in a Cape-Atlantic League interconference meet Wednesday.
Mainland is the No. 5 team in The Press Elite 11.
Katie McClintock, Alexandra Batty, Sophie Sherwood and Katie McClintock won the 200 medley relay for the Mustangs in 2 minutes, 13.99 seconds. McClintock took first in the 100 fly in 1:07.01, and Batty also swam a leg in the winning 400 medley relay that finished in 4:37.78. Grace Gallagher placed first in the 50 freestyle in 28.20 and Valerie Speirs won the 200 IM in 2:47.87. Mainland improved to 7-1.
Sophia Bosacco won the 400 freestyle in 5:01.50 for the Panthers. Middle fell to 4-2.
200 Medley Relay—MR (Rileigh Booth, Alexandra Batty, Sophie Sherwood, Katie McClintock) 2:13.99; 200 Freestyle—Danielle Schuster MR 2:26.56; 200 IM—Valerie Speirs MR 2:47.87; 50 Freestyle—Grace Gallagher MR 28.20; 100 Butterfly—McClintock MR 1:07.01; 100 Freestyle—Julia Goodman MR 1:05.87; 400 Freestyle—Sophia Bosacco MT 5:01.50; 200 Freestyle Relay—MR (Madeline Falk, Gallagher, Seena Ludwig, Schuster) 2:00.91; 100 Backstroke—Falk MR 1:13.96; 100 Breaststroke—Booth Mr 1:28.45; 400 Freestyle Relay—MR (Julianna DiVentura, Shelby Spica, Batty, Schuster) 4:37.78.
Records—Mainland 7-1, Middle 4-2.
Boys swimming
No. 5 Mainland Regional 137,
Middle Twp. 30
At Mainland, meters
200 Medley Relay— Ma (Michael Carroll, Skylor Booth, Jack Scott, Erik Truong) 1:57.99; 200 Freestyle— Liam Garbutt Ma 2:05.99; 200 IM— Evan Denn Ma 2:26.09; 50 Freestyle— Scott Ma 26.90; 100 Butterfly— Cole Garbutt Ma 1:02.17; 100 Freestyle— Booth Ma 57.75; 500 Freestyle— Liam Garbutt Ma 4:24.04; 200 Freestyle Relay— Ma (Scott, Booth, Truong, Carroll) 1:47.70; 100 Backstroke— Andrew Middlesworth Ma 1:02.64; 100 Breaststroke— Truong Ma 1:07.530; 400 Freestyle Relay— Ma (Cole Garbutt, Liam Garbutt, Truong, Denn) 3:56.70.
Records—Mainland 7-2, Middle 5-5.
Wrestling
Egg Harbor Twp. 57,
Atlantic City 18
106—Jayden Morales A d. Antonio Delano 2-0; 113—Michael Snyder E forfeit; 120—Andy Pham E forfeit; 126—Joseph Glynn E p. Mohammed Mannan 2:28; 132—Hector Reyes E forfeit; 138—Michael Brito E p. Dibakar Biswas 3:01; 145—Stephon Taylor A forfeit; 152—Naseer Chapman A p. James Tucker 3:09; 160—Kevin Ditmire E d. Sean Drew 5-1; 170—Michel St. Juste A d. Jared Quiroz 13-8; 182—Irving Mayren E forfeit; 195—Andrew Dawson E p. Fidel Johnson 5:26; 220—Matthew Mansour E forfeit; 285—Quinn Aberman E forfeit.
Buena Reg. 46,
Middle Twp. 12
106—Parker Smart M p. Ralph Carugno 3:25; 113—Nate Johnson B forfeit; 120—Andrew Johnson B p. Alick Killian 3:11; 126—Romeo Rodriguez M d. Cael Aretz 8-3; 132—Austin Richert B d. Evan Dugan 14-4; 138—Luke Souder B p. Cole Miller 1:24; 145—Brendon Lea B d. Carson Haas 6-5; 152—Ryan Clark B forfeit; 160—Chris Doughty B d. Dave Giulian 8-2; 170—Karl Giulian M d. Riyaun Coleman 5-3; 182—Jaden Roberts B p. Kyle Matthews 2:58; 195—Sammy Drogo B d. Marcus Hebron 1-0; 220—Tony Thompson B d. Dawson Talalnet 6-4; 285—Amir Walker B p. Roberto Pettit-Ayala :53.
Records—Middle 7-2.
Match began at this weight
St. Augustine Prep 64,
Ocean City 18
106—RYan Defoney S forfeit; 113—D’Amani Almodovar S p. Aidan Walsh :13; 120—Trey Mcleer S p. Charley Cossaboone 2:50; 126—Gianni Danze S p. Louie Williams 1:40; 132—Michael Albergo S p. Tommy Oves 1:55; 138—Alex Marshall S md. Joey Garcia 12-0; 145—Nick Bell O p. Cameron Driscoll 1:40; 152—Connor Kraus S p. Sam Williams 3:00; 160—Salvatore MAnera S p. Caleb Gartner 2:40; 170—Anthony Bevilaqua S forfeit; 182—Mike Misita S p. billy Kroeger 5:30; 195—Nick Marshall S forfeit; 220—Aidan Nelson O forfeit; 285—Nick Sannino O p. Brandon Jones 2:20.
Records—NA.
Match began at this weight
Monroe Twp. 34,
Lacey Twp. 30
106—Brady Carter L p. Michael Mustillo 3:25; 113—Andrew Ferrauiolo L d. Jayton Otlowski 6-2; 120—Joseph Fiordaliso M p. Vinny Fantasia 3:15; 126—Colin Rolak L d. Michael Bilardo 10-9; 132—Corey Fernandez M p. Liam Sanger 1:03; 138—Hunter Gutierrez L p. Cooper Boyum 3:33; 145—Chris Fanelli M p. Matthew Cortese 1:30; 152—Ian mcCabe M md. Trevor Krinic 12-0; 160—Logan Carter L d. Justin Whitacre 2-1; 170—Nicholas Weikel M d. Jackson Brandt 3-1; 182—QUint Kerans L d. A.J. Gabilanes 10-3; 195—Jack Richards M d. John Stevens 8-5; 220—Vincent Ceglie L forfeit; 285—Nicholas Sta Anna M p. Gerard O’Connor 3:00.
Records—NA.
Match began at this weight
Pinelands Reg. 44,
Manchester Twp. 19
106—William Hinkson M md. Shane Oldham 14-3; 113—Thomas Bodei M forfeit; 120—Karl Lambert P forfeit; 126—Bryce LeFevre P md. Joshua Irizarry 8-0; 132—Travis Brown P p. Lawrence Andrews 1:18; 138—Matthew Albanese P d. Garrett Hynds 3-1; 145—Sam Cardillo P d. Hynds 2-1; 152—Syrus Colon M p. Kieran Sundermann 2:58; 160—Gavin Stewart p d. Matthew Bryant 3-2; 170—Connor Harris P p. Justice Wilson 5:22; 182—John Morrin P md. Tim Scates 11-2; 195—Evan Burton P d. Blaise Lawson 7-1; 220—Avery Maski P forfeit; 285—Daniel Smith M d. Bryan Mendez 3-2.
Records—NA.
Match began at this weight
