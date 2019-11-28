Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Mainland Regional/Egg Harbor Township high school football Thanksgiving rivalry faded into history Thursday.
Mainland beat EHT 26-12 in the final game of a holiday rivalry that began in 1983.
“I was a little sad at first when I heard (this was the last game on Thanksgiving),” Mainland senior linebacker Drew DeMorat said. “It was kind of cool for us to play in the last one. I always looked forward to it. I’m a little sad because when I come back for Thanksgiving next year as an alumni, I’m not going to be able to go to a game.”
Most fans in attendance Thursday were resigned to the game’s fate. They were sad to see the tradition go but understood the reasons why the two schools no longer want to play on Thanksgiving.
With the state’s new playoff format, Thanksgiving games are getting harder to fit into the schedule.
Teams that don’t make the playoffs or lose in the first round have to bide their time until Thanksgiving. Teams that advance in the playoffs don’t want to interrupt the postseason to play a regular season game.
“It’s a tough subject because there’s a ton a history in the game,” said Ryan Smith, a 2003 EHT graduate, former Eagles player and current EHT teacher and coach. “But the understanding of the format of the season and the risk of injury after being done your regular season three weeks earlier outweighs the tradition. The overall goal is to keep the tradition going, just not on this day.”
Thanksgiving games are disappearing all over the state.
Five years ago, the Shore Conference in Monmouth and Ocean counties had 17 Thanksgiving games scheduled. This year, it had five.
Carteret vs. Perth Amboy, which began in 1927 and was Middlesex County’s oldest rivalry, was moved from Thanksgiving to the season opener this year. Toms River South and Lakewood played for the 100th and final time on Thanksgiving on Thursday.
Mainland coach Chuck Smith played for the Mustangs in the first Thanksgiving game between Mainland and EHT.
“I got to coach in the last one,” he said. “With the way the new playoff format is, I’m not really sad to see it go. To me, the playoffs are the end-all. You play to get in the playoffs. There’s either the finality (of a playoff loss) or you get to go on tomorrow. I love that. That’s what you do in sports.”
Thursday’s game at Egg Harbor Township was played in sunny but windy conditions. There were plenty of seats available in the bleachers for the 10 a.m. kickoff. Still, old friends greeted each other on both sides of the field. For many fans, the Thanksgiving contest is the only game they attend all season. As the game wore on, some fans headed for the exits to get a start on their holiday dinner.
Mainland and Egg Harbor Township plan to continue to play in the regular season. There’s talk of making the game the season opener for both schools.
“If you play in the last week of August, you can still get the alumni here,” EHT coach Kevin Stetser said. “It’s a little bittersweet. I understand. I love the tradition. But it’s great that we’re still going to keep playing each other. It’s a good, friendly rivalry.”
