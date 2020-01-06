Sophomore forward Gabby Boggs and the Albright College women’s basketball team returned from a 16-day break with an impressive performance Saturday.
Boggs, a 2018 Mainland Regional High School graduate from Northfield, had eight points, 18 rebounds, eight assists, three steals and two blocks in Albright’s 74-66 win over Stevenson.
The Lions improved to 13-0 (4-0 Mid-Atlantic Conference Commonwealth).
In 13 games, the 6-foot forward is averaging a team-leading 31 minutes and 11.6 rebounds per game. She’s also averaging 11.3 points, 2.3 blocks and 2.0 steals per game.
In Bloomfield’s 96-65 loss to Bowie State, Kayla Sykes (ACIT) had 14 points and three rebounds, and Tanazha Ford (Millville) had two points, three assists and a rebounds. In a 66-59 loss to Wilmington, Sykes had six points, six rebounds and four assists, and Ford had five points, four rebounds and two assists.
Alexis Harrison (Millville) grabbed five rebounds in Goldey-Beacom’s 67-43 loss to New Haven. She had six points and four rebounds in a 61-57 loss to Caldwell.
Ayoola Oguntuase (Atlantic Christian) had three points and four rebounds in Jefferson’s 91-50 win over Felician.
Cassidy Gallagher (Holy Spirit) had 12 points, six rebounds and five assists in Cabrini’s 87-85 loss to Rowan. She also had nine points, four rebounds and two assists in a 69-62 loss to DeSales.
Dakota Hitchner (Atlantic Christian) had 25 points and 10 rebounds in Cairn’s 76-53 loss to Olivet.
Megan Stafford (Mainland) had four points, four steals and two rebounds in Catholic’s 54-51 loss to Mary Washington. She had four points and three rebounds in a 56-51 win over Marymount.
Marykate McLaughlin (St. Joseph) had six points and four rebounds in Eastern’s 109-86 loss to Rowan. She had four points, four rebounds and two steals in a 62-60 loss to York.
Ashley Toner (Barnegat) had seven points and seven rebounds in Emerson’s 63-61 win over Messiah.
Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) had 20 points, five rebounds and four steals in Kean’s 71-56 win over Wooster. She had 17 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals in an 87-56 win over Lehman.
Kamryn Englert (Holy Spirit) had eight points, four rebounds and two steals in Neumann’s 63-50 loss to Moravian. She had five points and six rebounds in a 61-54 loss to William Paterson.
In Rowan’s 109-86 win over Eastern, Savanna Holt (Ocean City) had 15 points, four assists and four steals, and Jazlyn Duverglas (Cedar Creek) added six points.
Mackenzie McCracken (Wildwood) scored three in Widener’s 87-48 loss to Amherst.
