Osun Osunniyi has sparked the St. Bonaventure University men’s basketball team on a seven-game winning streak since returning from injury.
Last week, Osunniyi had 13 points and seven rebounds in St. Bonaventure’s 87-70 win over Niagara. He had 15 points, 16 rebounds and five blocks in a 66-65 win over Middle Tennessee.
The Bonnies are 7-0 since Osunniyi, a 2017 Mainland Regional High School graduate, returned to action Nov. 26 in a 56-51 win over Mercer. Osunniyi was injured in the season-opening 65-53 loss to Ohio and missed the next four games with a bone bruise in his leg.
In his last seven games, he is averaging 11 points and 10.3 rebounds per game.
The Bonnies lost four of their first five games and had a minus-4.6 rebound margin per game during that stretch. Since his return, they are plus-7.3 per game.
Sa’eed Nelson (St. Augustine Prep) had 19 points, nine assists, seven rebounds and four steals in American’s 82-76 win over Mount St. Mary’s. He had 10 points, six rebounds and five assists in a 77-74 loss to Stony Brook.
Caleb Fields (Wildwood Catholic) had 16 points, three rebounds and two assists in Bowling Green’s 72-67 loss to Norfolk. State. He had 15 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 69-64 loss to Quinnipiac. The games were played at the Boardwalk Battle tournament in Atlantic City on Friday and Saturday.
Justyn Mutts (St. Augustine) had 12 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals in Delaware’s 86-78 win over Delaware State. He scored 17 and grabbed 13 rebounds in an 82-75 loss to Long Island.
Marlon Hargis (St. Augustine) had seven points and three rebounds in Holy Cross’ 89-68 loss to Sacred Heart.
Peyton Mortellite (Hammonton) had 14 points and three rebounds in Bloomsburg’s 96-82 loss to Wilmington. He had 12 points and three assists in an 89-84 loss to Gannon.
In Goldey-Beacom’s 92-61 win over University of the Sciences, Nahsir Morgan (Atlantic City) had 10 points and four rebounds, and Nazim Derry (Atlantic City) scored 11. In a 91-83 win over Wilmington, Derry had 12 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Juanye Colon (Atlantic City) had 12 points, six steals and five rebounds in District of Columbia’s 87-79 loss to Frostburg State.
Peyton Wejnert (Southern Regional) had 17 points and five rebounds in Pace’s 80-76 win over Southern New Hampshire.
DJ Smith (Wildwood Catholic) scored six in Cabrini’s 107-67 loss to York.
Ethan Dubois (Southern) had six points, four assists and three rebounds in Elizabethtown’s 72-45 loss to Loyola Maryland.
C.J. Barnes (Holy Spirit) had 13 points, four rebounds and three assists in Moravian’s 85-78 loss to Yeshiva. He had 23 points and seven rebounds in an 83-70 win over Immaculata.
In Widener’s 96-56 loss to Lafayette, Connor Laverty (Ocean City) had nine points and six rebounds, and Pat Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) grabbed two rebounds. In a 105-57 exhibition loss to Penn, Laverty had eight points and two rebounds, and Holden added five points and four assists.
Wrestling
American’s Tim Fitzpatrick (Holy Spirit) competed at the Wilkes Open, going 2-2 at 165 pounds. His wins included a 3-2 decision in the championship bracket and a 6-2 decision in the consolation bracket.
Ursinus’ Gary Nagle (Middle Township) and Romeo Rodriguez (Middle Township) also competed at the Wilkes Open. Nagle opened his 174 run with 15-3 major decision and first-period pin.
After dropping a 12-6 decision, he won a 10-9 decision and lost a 7-0 decision in the consolation bracket. Rodriguez, competing at 125, went 1-2, winning a 12-0 major decision in the consolation bracket.
Women’s basketball
Kayla Sykes (ACIT) had six points and two rebounds in Bloomfield’s 86-53 loss to Post. She scored three in a 63-61 win over Caldwell.
Alexis Harrison (Millville) had eight points and six rebounds in Goldey-Beacom’s 75-45 loss to USciences. She had seven points and eight rebounds in a 70-69 win over Wilmington.
Gabby Boggs (Mainland) had eight points, 14 rebounds and three assists in Albright’s 69-54 win over Moravian. She had 18 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and two steals in an 82-65 win over King’s College.
Cassidy Gallagher (Holy Spirit) had two points, six assists and five rebounds in Cabrini’s 75-57 win over Kean.
Megan Stafford (Mainland) had 15 points, five rebounds and two assists in Catholic’s 85-62 win over Gallaudet.
Lauren Moretti (Wildwood Catholic) had 13 points, three rebounds and three assists in Delaware Valley’s 81-56 loss to Eastern Connecticut. She had 11 points and four rebounds in a 98-50 loss to Williams College.
Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) had eight points and five rebounds in Kean’s 75-57 loss to Cabrini.
Kamryn Englert (Holy Spirit) had four points and four rebounds in Neumann’s 54-40 loss to Wilkes.
In Rowan’s 77-62 win over Immaculata, Savanna Holt (Ocean City) scored 10, and Jazlyn Duverglas (Cedar Creek) added two points and three rebounds.
Mackenzie McCracken (Wildwood) had 14 points, seven rebounds and two steals in Widener’s 78-53 win over Ursinus.
Vineland's Tyreem Powell signs with Rutgers
St. Augustine Prep's Isaiah Raikes signs with Texas A&M
Millville's Solomon DeShields signs with Pitt
Welcome, Solomon DeShields!— Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) December 18, 2019
ATH • Millville, New Jersey#H2P ✍️ #2ManyLights0n pic.twitter.com/RmgQv1E2or
Cedar Creek's Max Melton signs with Rutgers
Welcome to the F.A.M.I.L.Y.@melton_max #CHOP | #RVI2I0N | #NSD2020 pic.twitter.com/EIiq4qCfH8— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 18, 2019
Millville's Shamore Collins signs with Sacred Heart
Welcome to the Pioneer Family!— SHU Football (@SHU__Football) December 18, 2019
DE Shamore Collins
Millville HS #FearThePioneer pic.twitter.com/kx8OXR4CHw
