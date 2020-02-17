Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The Mainland Regional High School boys swim team won their fifth-straight South Jersey Group B sectional championship, defeating Ocean City 98-72 at the Gloucester County Institute of Technology on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.
The Mainland Regional High school boys swim team, including Liam Garbutt, center, celebrates their fifth-straight South Jersey Group B sectional championship after defeating Ocean City 98-72 at the Gloucester County Institute of Technology on Wednesday,
The Mainland Regional High School boys swim team won their fifth-straight South Jersey Group B sectional championship, defeating Ocean City 98-72 at the Gloucester County Institute of Technology on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
The Mainland Regional High school boys swim team, including Liam Garbutt, center, celebrates their fifth-straight South Jersey Group B sectional championship after defeating Ocean City 98-72 at the Gloucester County Institute of Technology on Wednesday,
The Mainland Regional High School boys swimming team’s appearance in a state semifinal Wednesday will be something with which the Mustangs have become familiar.
The Lacey Township’s boys team has never been to a state semifinal.
Mainland, ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11, will meet West Windsor-Plainsboro North at 5 p.m. at Passaic County Technical Institute in a state Public B semifinal.
Lacey, the South Jersey Public C (smaller schools) champion for the first time, will face Summit at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Gloucester County Institute of Technology in a state Public C semifinal.
Mainland has won four consecutive state Public B titles, and this will be the sixth straight year the Mustangs have been in a state semifinal meet.
“It helps a little that we’ve had this experience before,” Mainland coach Brian Booth said. “Our older swimmers will step up and help the younger ones with what we’re up against. You’re facing teams where everyone’s fast. We want to put our best foot forward and swim as fast as we can and hopefully come out on top.”
Mainland (12-2) won its sixth straight South Jersey Public B title on Feb. 12, beating Ocean City 98-72. The Mustangs’ leading swimmers include brothers Liam and Cole Garbutt, Charlie Sher, Ryan Brown, Matt Giannantonio and freshmen Mason Bushay and Aaron Thompson. Evan Denn, James Bradley and Evan Falk are key scorers.
“We’re very proud of the team this year,” Booth said. “Everyone has worked hard, and we put together a good meet against Ocean City. We’re looking forward to seeing what we do against West Windsor-Plainsboro North.”
West Windsor-Plainsboro North (13-0) beat Princeton High School 100-70 in the Central Jersey Public B title meet. Jimmy Zhen, Ethan Yuen, Mike Wojtenko and Steven Kim were key swimmers in the meet for the Northern Knights, of Plainsboro, Middlesex County.
Lacey has won seven straight meets for a 9-4 record. The Lions had never been to a South Jersey final but beat Woodstown 91-79 on Feb. 12 for the S.J. Public C crown.
“It was the most exceptional feeling to see the looks on our guys’ faces,” Lacey coach Brian Keelen said. “Everyone counted them out, but the team came together and galvanized. Our top swimmers stepped up, plus our fourth- and fifth-place swimmers.”
The Lions are led by Lucas Whelan, Sean Cook, Mike Spina, Eric Burke and Peter VanDerWerf. Important scorers include Quinten Reimer, Peter D’Adamo, Colton Connolly, Vlad Perez and Casey Simonson.
Summit (12-2) topped Bernards 98-72 for the North II Public C championship. Leading the Hilltoppers, of Summit, Union County, were Alex Jones, Will Hedges and Matt McGregor.
“At this point, it’s all gravy. We’ll go out and give it our best,” Keelen said.
