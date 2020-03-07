ATLANTIC CITY — Mainland Regional High School junior Amirah Giorgianni and Lower Cape May Regional senior Joelle Klein each wrestled for girls state championships Saturday.
Both competed with intensity under the spotlight at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.
It just was not enough.
Giorgianni, a first-year wrestler, lost a riveting 9-5 decision in triple overtime to undefeated Kerry Borbor of New Brunswick to finish second at 180 pounds.
Klein also placed second after losing a 7-0 decision to Sandra Guerrero of West Orange at 215. Klein finished third at states last winter.
All six girls who wrestled at each of the 11 weight classes the past three days in Atlantic City earned spots on the podium. Boys championship bouts in 14 weight classes were set to follow the girls competition.
“I’m happy that I tried my hardest,” Giorgianni said. “I went out there with confidence. I didn’t give up. I almost had her. I put her on her back, but it just wasn’t enough.
“I’m just glad I had that mentality to never give up no matter what. I’m actually happy with the outcome. It is what it is.”
Giorgianni, who played basketball for years before deciding to try wrestling this winter, trailed 4-0 in the championship bout but took a 5-4 late in the second period via takedown and a three-point near fall.
The 16-year-old Somers Point resident had Borbor on her back for almost 30 seconds until the second-period buzzer.
“I progressed a lot this year,” Giorgianni said. “When I first started, I couldn’t see myself going this far. I started it as something to keep in shape, but I started getting better. Once I saw myself progressing, I pushed myself to get to this point.
“It was all about not giving up.“
Giorgianni and Klein each captured South Regional titles Feb. 23 at Williamstown High School. Giorgianni also won the Kingsway Invitational in January.
Klein, who was a kicker on the Caper Tigers football team in the fall and plays softball in the spring, also won the inaugural Queen of the East tournament Dec. 22.
But she was upset with herself Saturday.
“I should’ve done better,” Klein said. “I ended this chapter not the way I wanted to.”
Klein plans to wrestle in college, but has not made a decision on a school yet.
“It challenges you as a person,” Klein said of wrestling. “It forces you to make yourself better. It’s just great.”
The 17-year-old Woodbine resident is the third, two-time state place-winner (top eight) in school history. Sean Laughlin (1996 and 1997) and current Lower coach Billy Damiana (2008 and 2009) also placed twice at states for the Caper Tigers.
“This (wrestling) has changed her whole life,” Lower coach Billy Damiana said. “She’s going to college to wrestle. Her eating and training has gotten better. She is constantly evolving.”
Damiana said Klein was forced to wrestle in some uncomfortable positions Saturday but that he was pleased that she continued to fight.
There was a large cheering section at Boardwalk Hall for both Klein and Giorgianni.
“It was great,” Damiana said about his time working with Klein. “The guys on our team never treated her any differently. They loved her. A bunch of them came to watch her because she goes and watches them all the time.
“It was really cool to have her here.”
Mainland coach Clayton Smith, who has been an assistant and head wrestling coach with the Mustangs for a combined 20 years, said he never had a regional champion until Giorgianni.
Giorgianni did not wrestle in many early-season girls tournaments because she was still learning the sport.
But when she started competing in tournaments, Smith knew the team had someone special.
“It has been an incredible ride.” Smith said. “You just don't know what you have in the (wrestling) room until they start. Her hard work, her athletic ability, her strength and her desire to never quit brought her here, and she took second in the state.”
Smith will enter her in a lot of tournaments next winter.
“It’s amazing (to get her back),” Smith said. “When you have a returning state finalist back, you know you have a lot of stock to work with. We will build a plan in the offseason to start, and then come back here and win this thing.”
Giorgianni, who was the second seed in the state tournament, finished 13-2 this season. She anticipates another successful season next winter.
“This first season was amazing,” Giorgianni said. “I couldn’t ask for anything better. My coaches and my teammates made me feel comfortable and helped me build self-confidence and believe in myself. They helped me get here. It was a good first year for me.”
