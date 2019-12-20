LINWOOD — The Mainland Regional High School girls swimming team took an early lead and slowly pulled away from rival Ocean City for an impressive 102-68 win Friday in a Cape-Atlantic League American Conference meet.
The host Mustangs got big points from their veterans and freshmen and broke a school record in the 400-meter freestyle relay.
The Mainland boys topped Ocean City in similar fashion in their half of the double, winning 104-66. O.C. stayed competitive, but Mainland swept the top three places in two events — the 50 freestyle and the 100 backstroke.
Mainland junior Katie McClintock, last winter's Press Girls Swimmer of the Year, anchored the school-record 400 freestyle relay that won in 4 minutes, 3.79 seconds. The other members of the team were freshman Monica Iordanov, Madeline Falk and Grace Gallagher. The old mark was 4:04.08 set by Katy Bergen, Colleen McGroarty, Stacey Rahter and Joanna Thomas in 2008.
McClintock also won the 200 individual medley by more than 10 seconds (2:20.97) and the 400 freestyle by more than 19 seconds (4:35.05). Madeline Falk won the 100 freestyle for the Mustangs. Freshman Summer Cassidy captured the 100 backstroke by a touch, and Sophie Sherwood was first in the 100 breaststroke.
"We swam really well today," Mainland girls coach Mike Schiavo said. "Ocean City is always a really strong team, and we have a natural rivalry. It's a good marker for where we are in the season, but we have a lot of work in front of us."
Mainland (5-0, 3-0 American) took first and third place in all three relays to win each event 10-4. Gallagher was a member of all three winning relays.
"We're both equally good teams. It's always a fun meet with them," said Gallagher, a 17-year-old senior and Linwood resident. "I was a little surprised by the final score, but we placed really well. We have a lot of good freshmen and good returners. I think we have a lot of potential.
"I love the relays. It's a really good team-bonding thing. It's not just all in yourself, and it takes a little bit of the pressure off. It really helps motivate you to want to go faster."
For Ocean City (3-1-1, 2-1-1 American), Olivia Scherbin won the distance events, and sister Claudia Scherbin took the 50 freestyle.
The Red Raiders tied Egg Harbor Township 85-85 on Tuesday in another key CAL American Conference meet.
"We had a very emotional, physical meet on Tuesday and it's tough to come back that same week, but I thought we swam very well today," Ocean City coach Ian Keyser said. "Some of the events we were faster than we were on Tuesday. I'm very pleased with the way we swam today and the way we responded."
Boys meet
Mainland's (5-0, 3-0 American) Liam Garbutt swept the sprints, and freshman Mason Bushay took the 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke.
"Personally, I was happy with my own times, and as a team I think we did really well," said Garbutt, an 18-year-old senior from Linwood. "We still believe we're capable of going as far as we have in the past, and we're still the same Mainland team."
Mainland will swim this year without senior Destin Lasco, the three-time Press Boys Swimmer of the Year. Lasco is concentrating on training in Philadelphia for the U.S. Olympic Trials.
"I think it was a good first-half-of-the-season meet for us," Mainland boys coach Brian Booth said. "We swam a lot of our best times of the year across the board. We've been saying that this year everyone has to step up and find their role on the team."
For Ocean City (3-2, 2-2 American) Dolan Grisbaum won the 200 individual medley and the 400 freestyle. Steve Gooden set two school records (200 freestyle and 100 freestyle).
"We had about 90% lifetime bests," Ocean City boys coach Shane McGrath said. "We swam as hard as we could, and we battled. I'm pretty happy with how we swam today."
