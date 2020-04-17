South Jersey high school esports took a major step forward last month.
Addri Chowdhury, a Mainland Regional sophomore, won the High School Esports League's FIFA 20 Winter Open on March 20, defeating a player from Ohio's Rocky River.
The 15-year-old went 8-0 throughout the monthlong online tournament to earn a $1,000 scholarship.
"At the time, I didn't know what was going on, to be honest, because I was like shell-shocked," Chowdhury said. "It was a great honor for me to win the championship."
Chowdhury, an Atlantic City resident, has been playing the soccer simulator "FIFA" for six years. He said ideas for a school esports team began last year and were made official for the current school year.
Prior to the tournament, Chowdhury's only competitive experience was in tournaments in the game's Ultimate Team, a mode in which players can create teams using players across multiple eras.
Competing in a national tournament didn't rattle him.
"I always expect myself to get the job done," he said. "It was challenging at first. The first two games, it took a bit of courage to stay composed while playing, but gradually, it got better. I was more comfortable, and my parents (Subrata and Lucky) helped me with that, too. (They helped me) to start being more confident in my play. That was a big help."
The FIFA Winter Open was done online. Its format mirrored that of the World Cup, with a group stage followed by a three-round playoff in a traditional bracket. Chowdhury went 5-0 in the group stage, then outscored his playoff opponents a combined 15-4. He won a $1,000 scholarship.
Mainland's team also has players who compete in "Counter Strike: Global Offensive," "Super Smash Bros.," "Overwatch," "Rocket League," "Rainbox Six: Siege" and "Call of Duty."
The team will be in action again for the HSEL Spring Major, a nationwide tournament that begins May 23 and ends June 5. Like in the Winter Open, winners will receive $1,000 scholarships.
Chowdhury's win was another example of esports prominence in the area. On Feb. 8, Stockton University's Rocket League team won the Alpha North Esports "Battle of the Colleges" tournament in Utica, New York.
"I think the esports industry is filled up with many talented players," Chowdhury said, "and I'm just really proud to win this tournament and represent my community, especially South Jersey."
