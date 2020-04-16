Mainland Regional High School senior Colin Cooke had played football as freshman and sophomore for the Mustangs.
Cooke also competed on the swimming team each winter, but opted out this past season to focus on lacrosse, the sport he plans to play in college.
The standout midfielder will continue his lacrosse career next season at NCAA Division I High Point University in North Carolina. He plans to major in exercise science.
The Panthers advanced to the Southern Conference championship last spring.
In three years at Mainland, Cooke has 149 ground balls, 126 goals and 45 assists.
“I just knew I was best at lacrosse out of all the sports I played,” said Cooke, 18, of Linwood. “I wanted to keep pursuing that and keep training toward lacrosse because I saw I had a future with that.”
Last season, Cooke had a team-leading 111 ground balls and led the Mustangs with 63 goals. He added 16 assists.
The first-team Press All-Star led the Mustangs (12-7) to the Cape-Atlantic League National Division title and the South Jersey Group III quarterfinals.
Cooke lives with his parents Hugh and Deirdre.
“I'm a very hard working and determined person and athlete in everything I do, on and off the field,” Cooke said. “I do everything with the best of my ability, whether that be outside of school, on the field or in the classroom.”
In a telephone interview Monday morning, Cooke discussed several topics, including how he is dealing with the possibility of his senior season being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On decision to attend High Point
When I first visited and met the coaches (head coach Jon Torpey and assistants Ken Broschart and Justin Tuma) and saw the campus, I just knew it was right for me. The coaches were awesome, and they have a great staff. Everyone on the team, they seem like a real family, and I really like that about it. That’s why I decided to go there.
On competing at the Division I level
I think it’ll definitely be a change. It’ll definitely be a faster game. But I think through the coaches I had throughout the years, playing with clubs and the teammates I had, I feel like I’ll be prepared and take it to the next level.
On why he started playing lacrosse
Ever since I was younger, my older cousins played lacrosse, and a couple of them even played lacrosse in college. It has just been around my family, so I decided to give it a try. When we first had organized lacrosse here in Linwood, I started at the third-grade level and loved it.
On his lacrosse career at Mainland
I had a great time at Mainland. Most of my friends play lacrosse as well. We did well as a team. We have had some good seasons. All those bonds I’ve made and playing with my teammates and friends just made it better.
On dealing with the pandemic and possibly not playing his senior season
It has been really tough. Obviously it is very disappointing that we can’t be out there right now. But none of that is anything I can control, so I’ve just been trying to work on everything that I can control, whether that be lifting, training here at home or getting out to the field as much as I can.
On motivation when competing
I want to be the best that I can be. And I know I can be a lot better. So, I like knowing that I can always get better at what I do. I just always try to be better at everything I do.
