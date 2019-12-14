Kevin Antczak proved Saturday it’s not how you start a cross country race.
It’s how you finish.
The Mainland Regional High School senior earned All-American honors by finishing eighth at the Foot Locker Cross Country National Championships in San Diego. The top-15 finishers are named All-Americans.
“It’s just crazy,” Antczak said by telephone. “I’ve been working so hard for this. I never thought this would happen. I’m just so blessed to be able to achieve something like that.”
Antczak, who at one point in the race was last, ran the 5,000-meter course at Balboa Park in 15 minutes, 25 seconds. Josh Methner of John Hersey High School in Arlington Heights, Illinois, won in 15:08.8.
The race featured 40 of the nation’s top scholastic runners. Antczak got off to a patient but slow start. He was 40th a half-mile into the race and 35th after the first mile.
Antczak didn’t panic.
“I knew the race was going to go out fast,” he said. “My plan for the first mile was just to run my own race. I wasn’t worried about what anybody else was doing. I was in last (at one point), but there was no problem with that.”
Antczak picked up the pace and began passing runners.
“I just worked my way up the whole race,” he said. “I just stayed calm the whole race. If I felt good enough to move up, I made sure I did it. I pushed myself as well.”
With a little more than a mile left in the race, Antczak heard someone in the crowd shout that the runner ahead of him was in 14th place.
“I new I had to keep passing guys,” he said. “If I wasn’t passing (runners) then I was going to get passed.”
Antczak moved into eighth place just past the 3-mile mark and held that spot until the finish line. Antczak ran impressively despite battling a sore throat for much of last week.
“I couldn’t believe it,” he said.
His eighth-place finish was the best by a South Jersey runner since Jason DiJoseph of Paul VI finished second in 1988.
Antczak’s performance capped a historic season.
He was named The Press Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year after winning the Atlantic County, Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey Group III titles and finishing second at the Meet of Champions.
Antczak qualified for the Foot Locker Nationals by finishing fourth at the Foot Locker Northeast Regional at Van Cortlandt Park in Bronx, New York, on Nov. 30. Antczak will continue his running career at North Carolina State University.
“I’m really grateful,” he said, “that all the hard work I put in worked.”
RUNNER OF THE YEAR: Kevin Antczak, Mainland
Antczak, a senior, won the Atlantic County, Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey Group III championships. Antczak finished second at the Meet of Champions. He will attend North Carolina State University.
FIRST TEAM
Jackson Braddock, Southern Regional
Braddock, a junior, won the state Group IV, South Jersey Group IV, Shore Conference and Ocean County championships. He finished sixth at the Meet of Champions.
Mike Liberty, Oakcrest
Liberty, a senior, finished third at the Atlantic County and Cape-Atlantic League championships.
Linden Wineland, Mainland Regional
Wineland, a sophomore, finished second in Atlantic County and fifth in the Cape-Atlantic League championships.
Luke Kramer, Ocean City
Kramer, a senior, led Ocean City to the South Jersey Group III team title. He finished third at the Cape May County championships, second at the CAL championships and third at the South Jersey Group III championships.
Max Kelly, Ocean City
Kelly, a senior, finished second at the Cape May County championship, seventh at the Cape-Atlantic League and sixth at the South Jersey Group III championship.
Owen Ritti, Ocean City
Ritti, a sophomore, finished sixth at the Cape-Atlantic League championship and fourth at the Soith Jersey Group III championship.
Brendan Schlatter, Ocean City
Schlatter, a junior, won the Cape May County championship. He finished fourth at the Cape-Atlantic League and fifth at the South Jersey Group III championships.
SECOND TEAM
Anthony Conte
Ocean City Sr.
Tyler Greene
Ocean City Jr.
Nicholas Valdivieso
Egg Harbor Township Jr.
Irvin Marable
Pleasantville So.
Cameron DiTroia
Ocean City Sr.
Jeremy Haas
Buena Regional Sr.
Timothy Sincavage
Southern Regional Jr.
