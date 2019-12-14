Mainland Kevin Antczak Press AOY

Senior Kevin Antczak, is The Press All-Stars Boys Runner of the Year. Dec. 13, 2019, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

Kevin Antczak proved Saturday it’s not how you start a cross country race.

It’s how you finish.

The Mainland Regional High School senior earned All-American honors by finishing eighth at the Foot Locker Cross Country National Championships in San Diego. The top-15 finishers are named All-Americans.

“It’s just crazy,” Antczak said by telephone. “I’ve been working so hard for this. I never thought this would happen. I’m just so blessed to be able to achieve something like that.”

Antczak, who at one point in the race was last, ran the 5,000-meter course at Balboa Park in 15 minutes, 25 seconds. Josh Methner of John Hersey High School in Arlington Heights, Illinois, won in 15:08.8.

The race featured 40 of the nation’s top scholastic runners. Antczak got off to a patient but slow start. He was 40th a half-mile into the race and 35th after the first mile.

Antczak didn’t panic.

“I knew the race was going to go out fast,” he said. “My plan for the first mile was just to run my own race. I wasn’t worried about what anybody else was doing. I was in last (at one point), but there was no problem with that.”

Antczak picked up the pace and began passing runners.

“I just worked my way up the whole race,” he said. “I just stayed calm the whole race. If I felt good enough to move up, I made sure I did it. I pushed myself as well.”

With a little more than a mile left in the race, Antczak heard someone in the crowd shout that the runner ahead of him was in 14th place.

“I new I had to keep passing guys,” he said. “If I wasn’t passing (runners) then I was going to get passed.”

Antczak moved into eighth place just past the 3-mile mark and held that spot until the finish line. Antczak ran impressively despite battling a sore throat for much of last week.

“I couldn’t believe it,” he said.

His eighth-place finish was the best by a South Jersey runner since Jason DiJoseph of Paul VI finished second in 1988.

Antczak’s performance capped a historic season.

He was named The Press Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year after winning the Atlantic County, Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey Group III titles and finishing second at the Meet of Champions.

Antczak qualified for the Foot Locker Nationals by finishing fourth at the Foot Locker Northeast Regional at Van Cortlandt Park in Bronx, New York, on Nov. 30. Antczak will continue his running career at North Carolina State University.

“I’m really grateful,” he said, “that all the hard work I put in worked.”

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact: 609-272-7209

MMcGarry@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments