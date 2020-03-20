Kylee Watson says her high school basketball career has been the best four years of her life.
That’s not because of the points the Mainland Regional High School senior scored or the games the Mustangs won.
It’s mostly because of the people with whom she played.
Watson is The Press Girls Basketball Player of the Year for the third consecutive season. The 6-foot-4 forward averaged 16.9 points, 10.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Mustangs, who finished 21-7 and reached the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament and South Jersey Group III finals this season.
“I’ll never be able to play with those girls again, the girls I grew up with,” Watson said. “I’ve played basketball with them since the second grade.
“If I had gone to a different high school, I don’t think I would have had the same chemistry with the girls I played with.”
With her height and ability, there was no place for Watson to hide on the basketball court. She handled expectations with maturity, rarely if ever showing frustration on the court. Watson’s statistics don’t indicate the impact she had on games.
She dominated defensively, altering opponents’ shots. An unselfish player and willing passer, she made her teammates better.
“To watch Kylee grow and mature not just as basketball player but as a kid was a special experience,” Mainland coach Scott Betson said. “She’s a once-in-a-lifetime type of kid to coach.”
Watson, a Linwood resident, faced a decision before her freshman year. She received NCAA Division I scholarship offers even before she played a high school game.
Watson could have gone to a private school in another part of New Jersey or even another state. Instead, she elected to attend her neighborhood school and play basketball with her friends.
She achieved at Mainland what she would have been able to accomplish at any other school.
The Mustangs went 99-19 and won the first state championship in the program’s history in her four seasons.
She finished with 2,015 career points and 1,029 career rebounds. Watson became the first ever Press-area girl to be named a McDonald’s All-American.
She earned a scholarship to the University of Oregon, one of the nation’s top programs.
“Honestly, most of the stuff I’m going to remember (about high school basketball) is not even on the basketball court,” Watson said. “It’s the bus rides on the way home. The police escort we got after winning the state championship last year, the coaches I was with and the Disney trips we went on. It’s the things basketball brought me.”
Coach of Year
Jason Lantz’s coaching career took an unexpected turn five years ago.
He took over the Atlantic City girls basketball program. A 1995 Atlantic City graduate, he had begun his coaching career as an assistant with the boys team.
“I just never imagined (coaching girls),” he said. “When the girls job opened up, (Atlantic City boys coach Gene Allen) pulled me aside and said if I had aspirations of being a head coach, I shouldn’t turn down the opportunity.”
This season, Lantz led the Vikings to a 20-8 record and the program’s first CAL Tournament championship. He is The Press Girls Basketball Coach of the Year.
“We had an opportunity to grow together,” Lantz said. “We were able to do some wonderful things.”
Lantz credited his former coaches and co-coaches Lloyd Barksdale, Allen, Bobby Anderson and Jim Schafer for mentoring him.
“I took the philosophy we had on the boys side and took it to the girls side,” Lantz said. “We kept working year in and year out. Defense wins games.”
Team of Year
Ocean City is a perennial power.
The Red Raiders didn’t start the season in their normal fashion.
They ended it, however, in a familiar position.
Ocean City began the season 1-5 but went on to win its fourth South Jersey Group III title in the past five years. The Red Raiders (23-8) are The Press Team of the Year.
Ocean City featured the perimeter shooting of Abbey Fenton, the rebounding of Emma Finnegan and the overall play of Delaney Lappin.
“The schedule in the beginning was a lot of tough teams,” Ocean City coach Paul Baruffi said. “We just kept practicing hard and working hard.”
The Red Raiders beat rival Mainland 32-29 in the South Jersey Group III final.
“This run (through the state tournament) was a little bit unexpected,” Baruffi said. “I felt this group could do well, but things would have to fall into place. I felt because we played all those (tough) games early in the year, we would be ready.”
