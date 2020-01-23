Kylee Watson is a McDonald’s All-American.

The Mainland Regional High School senior will be one of 24 high school girls basketball players from around the country to play in the McDonald’s All-American game on April 1 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

The boys and girls McDonald’s game annually features the nation’s top scholastic players.

Watson is the first Press-area girl to ever be selected for the game. Only three Press-area boys - LaMarr Greer of Middle Township (1994), Bobby Martin of Atlantic City (1987) and Ricky Harmon of Middle Township (1977) – have been selected for the contest.

The team was selected by a committee of high school basketball experts from around the country. The selections were announced on ESPN’s The Jump show Thursday afternoon. The boys game began in 1977 and the girls contest started in 2002.

The 6-foot-4 Watson is a University of Oregon recruit. She led the Mustangs to the state Group III title last season. Watson has 1,763 career points and is averaging 18.5 points and 9.3 rebounds for Mainland (9-3) this season.

GALLERY: Kylee Watson through the years

