Mainland Regional High School senior rower Paige Ortzman visited five renowned colleges last fall to make the best choice for continuing her education and crew career.
The last of the five was the University of California, Los Angeles — UCLA.
Ortzman, one of the top female rowers in South Jersey, picked the Bruins.
The 18-year-old Linwood resident committed to UCLA, an NCAA Division I program that competes in the powerful Pac-12 Conference, and has signed a national letter of intent.
“My dad (Kevin Ortzman) went to grad school there, and it was my dream school,” she said. “I felt right at home when I visited there. I met the coach (Amy Fuller Kearney, a three-time former Olympic rower). She was one of the best coaches I’ve ever met. The team was awesome, very welcoming.
“They row on Marina del Rey (North America’s largest man-made small-craft harbor). There were seals and dolphins on the water when I went there.”
On consecutive weekends last year, Ortzman visited Alabama, Ohio State, Cal-Berkeley, Texas and UCLA.
“It really makes you proud to go to a school like UCLA,” Ortzman said. “They’re in one of the best conferences in the country. They meet teams like Washington, Cal-Berkeley, USC and Stanford.”
She said she was impressed by the campus, training facilities and nearby Pauley Pavilion (the school’s famed indoor arena).
The UCLA women’s crew team finished fourth at the 2019 Pac-12 Championships. The Bruins were ranked No. 18 in the Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association/USRowing Coaches final top-20 national poll.
Ortzman was the girls individual varsity winner March 7 at the Greenhead Sprints indoor rowing regatta in Brigantine. At the event, all the rowers raced 2,000 meters on rowing machines, and Ortzman’s time of 7 minutes, 38.1 seconds topped the second-fastest girl by 8.1 seconds.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the crew season and the rest of high school spring sports.
Ortzman rowed in the Mainland girls junior eight as a freshman and sophomore. She was in seat-6 in the varsity eight last year.
The varsity eight placed sixth in the Philadelphia Scholastic Rowing Association City Championships in 2019. Due to bad weather, the varsity eights didn’t get to race in last year’s Garden State Scholastic Rowing Championships and the Atlantic County High School Championships.
Mainland was ranked No. 4 in the final Press Elite 11 of 2019.
In September, Ortzman set the Mainland girls 2,000-meter ergometer school record of 7:21.1.
“Paige is extremely driven,” Mainland coach John Rosado said. “She’s strong, determined and technical on an erg machine, and she has the ability to transfer that energy to the boat. If you can do that, you’ll be an unbelievable boat mover.
“She’s a leader. She helps her teammates be the best they can be.”
This year, Ortzman would have been in the stroke seat of the varsity four, with Maggie and Lilly Sher (sisters in seat-3 and seat-2, respectively), bow Emma Barnhart and coxswain Rebecca Mascione.
“We’re all pretty close, and when you get along, the connection is better and you go faster,” Ortzman said. “You want to pull for each other. A four-boat is not as set as an eight-boat. You have to be really in tune with technique.
“It’s really disappointing that we didn’t get a chance to race. We were really hopeful. We still kept up practices (alone) until we were told not to.”
Rosado was looking for the varsity four to have a great season.
“The crew was all set, and I had high hopes for the boat,” Rosado said. “It saddens me that they didn’t get a chance to achieve things. But I know that they’ll do that in college.”