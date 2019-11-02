PHILADELPHIA — It was quite a fight down at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday night, so it was appropriate the shootout went 11 rounds.

Unfortunately for the Flyers, they were on the wrong end of the decision and fell to the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3. Considering how the week started, though, getting three points out of four on the weekend is laudable.

Travis Konecny was the only one of 11 Flyers to solve Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen during the shootout. Jason Spezza and Andreas Johnsson beat Flyers goalie Brian Elliott, and Johnsson's shot won it.

The Flyers scored their first two goals on the power-play. Ivan Provorov got credit for the first when his shot from the point caromed in off Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly. Claude Giroux had the other when some stick-handling wizardry allowed him to tuck the puck past Andersen to give the Flyers a 2-1 lead in the second period.

Travis Sanheim had quite a night. He fell again on an opposition goal but notched the go-ahead tally in the third period. It was his first goal in 29 games. The last time he scored was March 3. For context, the Phillies signed Bryce Harper on March 2.

Toronto finally ended the Flyers' second-period dominance by tying it on a goal given to Spezza, which actually went off Sanheim.

The own-goal was a bit of bad luck, but Sanheim again had his misadventures on defense.

For the third game in a row, Sanheim was turned around by an opposing forward and ended up losing his skates.

This time, it was Kasperi Kapanen (son of former Flyer Sami) who metaphorically undressed Sanheim and skated in alone for the game's first goal.

Toronto took the play to the Flyers for the game's first 15 minutes until the Provorov goal.

SCORING AND STATS

Toronto 1 1 1 0—4

Philadelphia 1 1 1 0—3

Toronto won shootout 2-1.

First Period—1, Toronto, Kapanen 4 (Rielly, Spezza), 5:55. 2, Philadelphia, Provorov 3 (Giroux, Voracek), 15:02 (pp). Penalties—Toronto bench, served by Spezza (too many men on the ice), 14:47.

Second Period—3, Philadelphia, Giroux 3 (Provorov, Voracek), 3:12 (pp). 4, Toronto, Spezza 1 (Kapanen, Mikheyev), 17:55. Penalties—Spezza, TOR, (holding), 2:34; Spezza, TOR, (high sticking), 6:10; Rielly, TOR, (cross checking), 9:48; Niskanen, PHI, (interference), 18:10.

Third Period—5, Philadelphia, Sanheim 1 (Lindblom, Couturier), 0:31. 6, Toronto, Marner 4, 5:03. Penalties—Ceci, TOR, (interference), 3:54; Farabee, PHI, (high sticking), 4:09.

Overtime—None. Penalties—Kapanen, TOR, (tripping), 0:42; Toronto bench, served by Gauthier (too many men on the ice), 4:59; Giroux, PHI, (tripping), 4:59.

Shootout—Toronto 2 (Matthews NG, Marner NG, Kapanen NG, Nylander NG, Timashov NG, Mikheyev NG, Barrie NG, Spezza G, Kerfoot NG, Rielly NG, Johnsson G), Philadelphia 1 (Couturier NG, Giroux NG, Lindblom NG, Voracek NG, Farabee NG, Hayes NG, Gostisbehere NG, Konecny G, Raffl NG, van Riemsdyk NG, Provorov NG).

Shots on Goal—Toronto 12-7-5-2—26. Philadelphia 5-16-11-8—40.

Power-play opportunities—Toronto 0 of 2; Philadelphia 2 of 6.

Goalies—Toronto, Andersen 6-2-2 (40 shots-37 saves). Philadelphia, Elliott 3-2-0 (26-23).

T—2:40.

Referees—TJ Luxmore, Brad Meier. Linesmen—Brian Murphy, Libor Suchanek.

