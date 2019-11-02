Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott, left, looks for the puck as Toronto Maple Leafs' Ilya Mikheyev (65) takes a shot past the defense of Matt Niskanen (15) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews, left, plays the puck past Philadelphia Flyers' Travis Sanheim during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Philadelphia Flyers' Claude Giroux (28) scores a goal past Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen, center, makes save on a shot by Philadelphia Flyers' Joel Farabee (49) as players crash the net during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Philadelphia Flyers' Ivan Provorov, second from left, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal past Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Philadelphia Flyers' Jakub Voracek, left, skates with the puck past Toronto Maple Leafs' Cody Ceci during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott, left, looks for the puck as Toronto Maple Leafs' Ilya Mikheyev (65) takes a shot past the defense of Matt Niskanen (15) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Derik Hamilton
Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews, left, plays the puck past Philadelphia Flyers' Travis Sanheim during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Derik Hamilton
Philadelphia Flyers' Claude Giroux (28) scores a goal past Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Derik Hamilton
Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen, center, makes save on a shot by Philadelphia Flyers' Joel Farabee (49) as players crash the net during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Derik Hamilton
Philadelphia Flyers' Ivan Provorov, second from left, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal past Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Derik Hamilton
Philadelphia Flyers' Jakub Voracek, left, skates with the puck past Toronto Maple Leafs' Cody Ceci during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
PHILADELPHIA — It was quite a fight down at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday night, so it was appropriate the shootout went 11 rounds.
Unfortunately for the Flyers, they were on the wrong end of the decision and fell to the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3. Considering how the week started, though, getting three points out of four on the weekend is laudable.
Travis Konecny was the only one of 11 Flyers to solve Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen during the shootout. Jason Spezza and Andreas Johnsson beat Flyers goalie Brian Elliott, and Johnsson's shot won it.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
The Flyers scored their first two goals on the power-play. Ivan Provorov got credit for the first when his shot from the point caromed in off Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly. Claude Giroux had the other when some stick-handling wizardry allowed him to tuck the puck past Andersen to give the Flyers a 2-1 lead in the second period.
Travis Sanheim had quite a night. He fell again on an opposition goal but notched the go-ahead tally in the third period. It was his first goal in 29 games. The last time he scored was March 3. For context, the Phillies signed Bryce Harper on March 2.
Toronto finally ended the Flyers' second-period dominance by tying it on a goal given to Spezza, which actually went off Sanheim.
The own-goal was a bit of bad luck, but Sanheim again had his misadventures on defense.
For the third game in a row, Sanheim was turned around by an opposing forward and ended up losing his skates.
This time, it was Kasperi Kapanen (son of former Flyer Sami) who metaphorically undressed Sanheim and skated in alone for the game's first goal.
Toronto took the play to the Flyers for the game's first 15 minutes until the Provorov goal.
SCORING AND STATS
Toronto 1 1 1 0—4
Philadelphia 1 1 1 0—3
Toronto won shootout 2-1.
First Period—1, Toronto, Kapanen 4 (Rielly, Spezza), 5:55. 2, Philadelphia, Provorov 3 (Giroux, Voracek), 15:02 (pp). Penalties—Toronto bench, served by Spezza (too many men on the ice), 14:47.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.