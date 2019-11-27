Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Absegami's Ray Weed #16 scores a touchdown against Oakcrest's Zaire Jones #8 in their annual Thanksgiving football game at Absegami High School Wednesday Nov 27, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Absegami's Jordan Marcucci #11 runs back the opening kickoff back for a touchdown against Oakcrest in their annual Thanksgiving game at Absegami High School Wednesday Nov 27, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Absegami's Ray Weed #16 scores a touchdown against Oakcrest's Zaire Jones #8 in their annual Thanksgiving football game at Absegami High School Wednesday Nov 27, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Absegami's Jordan Marcucci #11 runs back the opening kickoff back for a touchdown against Oakcrest in their annual Thanksgiving game at Absegami High School Wednesday Nov 27, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP —Jordan Marcucci and his Absegami High School football teammates prepared almost two weeks for their annual Thanksgiving game against rival Oakcrest.
The Braves delivered Wednesday night.
Marcucci scored two touchdowns to lead Absegami to a 42-14 victory over the Falcons in a West Jersey Football League Independence Division game. With the victory Absegami now leads the series 25-18.
Sign up for MORNING KICKSTART plus other valuable EMAIL NEWSLETTERS and never miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
VIEW & SUBSCRIBE HERE
The junior wide receiver and defensive back returned the opening kickoff 70 yards to give Absegami a 7-0 lead.
The return set the tone for the rest of the game.
Marcucci dedicated the game to his late cousin— 10-year-old Micah Tennant. Tennant was shot during an incident at the Pleasantville-Camden Central Jersey Group II semifinals on Nov. 15. Tennant died Nov. 20.
“It’s big for this program because it means so much to us,” said Marcucci, who wore a #ForeverMicah shirt under his uniform. “It means more to me because I was really trying to win this game for my cousin. Everything was for him today. That’s all I do it for now.”
Marcucci scored his second touchdown when Ray Weed connected with him for a 47-yard catch-and-run that extended Absegami's lead to 21-0.
“It was pretty upsetting news (about Tennant),” Marcucci said. “But I knew I had to help set the tone tonight and bring the energy for the team.”
Absegami has now won its last five meetings with the Falcons. Oakcrest last beat the Braves on Nov. 27, 2014.
The Braves, who started 0-4, finished their season 4-6. The Falcons finished 3-7.
“It’s always a big game for both teams,” Absegami coach Dennis Scuderi Jr. said. “I’ve got a lot of respect for (Oakcrest) coach (Eric) Anderson and their program. These games are usually hard fought. Our kids played great tonight and they came out with the energy that we needed.”
Weed had an interception late in the first half. Five plays later, the sophomore quarterback and defensive back scored on a 2-yard sneak up the middle with 29.7 seconds left in the first half..
Weed also scored on a 3-yard run midway through the first quarter. He capped the scoring with a 1-yard run with 1:20 remaining.
Absegami led 28-7 at halftime.
“A lot of preparation and a lot of film study went into this game,” Weed said. “It was a fun game as always.”
Weed connected with senior wide receiver Jaiden Stanley for an 86-yard touchdown early in the third quarter.
“Everyone was making plays all the way around,” Weed said.
The Absegami defense immediately returned the favor, creating a turnover of its own. But Corbitt’s second turnover resulted in an 11-yard touchdown pass from Angel Cassanova to Sebastian Terrones to make it 21-7.
On defense for the Braves, senior defensive lineman Isaac Ingram had two fumble recoveries. Junior defensive lineman Rodney Vance also had a fumble recovery. Weed had two interceptions.
“We showed up especially in the first quarter and gave ourselves a nice cushion,” Scuderi said. “We maybe played a little bit laxed at times sporadically throughout the game, but for the most part I’m really proud of our effort. They didn’t quit all year, and I’m always going to remember this team.
Oakcrest;0 7 0 7— 14
Absegami;21 7 7 7— 42
FIRST QUARTER
A— Marcucci 70 kick return (Silipina kick)
A— Weed 3 run (Silipina kick)
A— Marcucci 47 pass from Weed (Silipina kick)
SECOND QUARTER
O— Terrones 11 pass from Casanova (Connelly kick)
A— Weed 2 run (Silipina kick)
THIRD QUARTER
A— Stanley 86 pass from Weed (Silipina kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
O— Casanova 55 run (Connelly kick)
A— Weed 1 run (Silipina kick)
Records: Absegami 4-6; Oakcrest 3-7.
Absegami vs Oakcrest annual Thanksgiving football game
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Oakcrest vs Absegami
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.