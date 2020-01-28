HAMMONTON — Marcus Pierce and Daniel Skillings showed Tuesday night why they are one of South Jersey’s top boys basketball duos.
The two combined to score 59 points to lead St. Joseph to an 84-62 over Pleasantville in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game. The Wildcats (11-2) took over second place in the division, which guarantees a spot in next month’s CAL Tournament, with the win.
“When me and (Skillings) come out aggressive, we give our team energy, Pierce said. “It’s not just about me and him. It’s about getting our teammates involved. This is a good win as a team.”
Pierce, a 6-foot-2 junior, scored 28 points, while Skillings, a 6-5 sophomore, scored 31 and grabbed eight rebounds.
Both have the ability to sink shots from the perimeter and drive to the basket to create shots for themselves and teammates.
“We just feed off each other’s energy,” Pierce said. “All we want to do is win.”
Elijah Jones scored 13 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for Pleasantville (7-9).
Both teams needed a win to boost their chances of qualifying for the CAL Tournament. The game featured a quick pace. Pierce and Skillings took full advantage.
Pierce scored 12 in the first quarter. He sank a 3-pointer and converted a pair of Pleasantville turnovers into fast-break layups.
Skillings started a bit slower. His first 3-point shot was an airball. But he sank his next one.
“I kind of rushed that first shot,” Skillings said. “I just had to get into the flow.”
The Wildcats began the second quarter with a 10-0 run to build a 34-17 lead.
Skillings scored twice in the lane to start the surge. Pierce and Skillings then sank back-to-back 3-pointers to finish it.
After that stretch, St. Joe’s lead would dip below double digits just once the rest of the game.
Alejandro Rosado of Pleasantville scored in the lane to cut St. Joe’s lead to 45-37 with 6 minutes, 9 seconds left in the third quarter.
On the Wildcats’ next possession, Alanas Urbonas (10 rebounds) drove the baseline for a two-handed dunk to push the lead back to 10.
Pleasantville never challenged again.
Pierce and Skillings provided one more highlight in the fourth quarter.
On a fast break, Pierce threw the ball off the backboard. Skillings caught the ball and dunked it.
“Team chemistry,” Skillings said with a smile when asked about that play.
Pierce quickly added “We got that down pat.”
Pleasantville 17 13 17 15 — 62
St. Joseph 24 20 22 18 — 84
PV – Sanchez 3, Gonzalez 12, McLoughlin 13, Jones 13, Rosado 8, Munez 5, Mitchell 5, Valeus 3
SJ – Pierce 28, Skillings 31, Urbonas 3, Stafford 4, Prevard 5, Theophile 2, Rodriguez 3, Byers 4, Delva 4
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.