ABSECON – Marcus Pierce sank 7 of 11 shots and scored 24 points to lead the St. Joseph High School boys basketball team to a 79-45 win over Southern Regional in a Seagull Classic game at Holy Spirit on Saturday afternoon.
Pierce made 3 of 4 3-point attempts for St. Joe, which improved to 3-1.
Sophomore forward Daniel Skillings scored 14 points, grabbed nine rebounds and had five steals. Ja’son Prevard had 12 points and three steals.
Nolan Schubinger came off the bench to sink 3 of 5 3-pointers and score nine points for Southern, which is now 5-2.
Southern 4 11 9 21 – 45
St. Joseph 20 13 27 19 – 79
SR – Devane 4, Infurna 4, Wasacz 2, Silva 7, Leavitt 3, Godfrey 4, Delvalle 2, Barbierri 3, N. Devane 7, Schubinger 9
SJ – Skillings 14, Prevard 12, Pierce 24, Stafford 10, Urbonas 2, Rodriguez 5, Theophile 8, Abdur-Rahim 4
Wildwood girls 61, Holy Spirit 48
Winter Favre scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Wildwood High School girls basketball team to a 61-48 win over Holy Spirit in a Seagull Classic game Saturday morning.
Imene Fathi added 17 points and seven rebounds for Wildwood, which improved to 5-1. Leah Benichou had 10 points and four steals for the Warriors.
Kita Murray and Sophia Pasquale each scored 13 for Spirit (0-4)
Wildwood 16 14 16 15 – 61
Holy Spirit 16 9 7 16 – 48
WW – Benichou 10, Keoghan 3, Favre 20, Hans 5, Fathi 17, M. Benichou 1, Gallo 5
HS – Murray 13, Florio 6, Pasquale 13, Lynch 12, Erdman 2, Cook 2
