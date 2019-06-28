The Margate Green Wave scored in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat visiting Ocean City 7-6 Thursday in the Atlantic County Baseball League.
The score was tied at 6-6 in the seventh, but Andrew Holmes reached on an error for Margate (9-7), and Justin Maniero hit an RBI double to center field.
Ocean City (6-7) tied the game with two runs in the top of the seventh with two runs. Green Wave reliever Kyle Transue came on with no outs in the inning and got a lineout double play and a flyout to end the inning.
Maniero went 3 for 4, Transue was 2 for 3. Nick Nutile had an RBI double.
For Ocean City, Drew Powell had a double and an RBI.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.