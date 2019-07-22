The Margate Green Wave beat visiting Ocean City 4-3 on Monday night in Game 1 of their best-of-three, first-round Atlantic County Baseball League playoff series.
The fourth-seeded Green Wave (12-12) scored all their runs in the first inning. Brian Perez hit a two-run double, and Justin Maniero and Jeff Sennett each had an RBI single.
Winning pitcher Carson Denham went the distance and struck out eight.
For fifth-seeded Ocean City (11-14), losing pitcher Brendan Bean struck out 12 in six innings. Steve Normane went 2 for 3, and his two-run double in the fourth inning cut the Margate lead to 4-3. Joe Gallagher also was 2 for 3.
Ocean City will host the Green Wave at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Game 2 of the series.
Hammonton 12, Absecon 1: Stanton Tentnowski hit a three-run homer for third-seeded Hammonton (14-11) in the first-round playoff game, and Junior Mejia, Nick Crescenzo and Brett Uhing each had two hits and three RBIs.
The game ended in the fifth inning on the 10-run rule. Winning pitcher Joe Marino went four innings, gave up two hits and a run and struck out four.
For visiting and sixth-seeded Absecon (8-16), Steve Hewa doubled and scored on Matt Allen's double.
Hammonton will travel to Absecon on for Game 2 at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Northfield 9, Ventnor 0: Jack Loefflad went 4 for 4 for the second-seeded and host Northfield Cardinals (17-8) in Game 1 of the best-of-three playoff series, and Juan Mejia was 2 for 3 with a two-run homer and three RBIs.
Chris Caprio went 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Winning pitcher Brandon Riggs worked four innings, allowing four hits and no walks. He struck out five.
Reliever Anthony Capasso struck out five in three perfect innings.
Joe Farrell went 2 for 3 for seventh-seeded Ventnor (1-23).
Ventnor will Northfield at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Game 2.
