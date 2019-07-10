The Margate Green Wave beat the visiting Northfield Cardinals 11-6 on Tuesday in a match-up of two of the Atlantic County Baseball League's top teams.
Kyle Transue hit a three-run homer in the first inning for the Green Wave (11-7) and ended up going 2 for 3. Nick Nutile and Jeff Sennett each went 2 for 3, and Justin Maniero hit an RBI double. Winning pitcher Frankie Piernikowski went the distance and struck out seven.
For Northfield (13-7), Dom Lopez was 3 for 4 with a double.
From Monday
Hammonton 4,
Absecon 2
John Gladden pitched a complete game and struck out 11 for Hammonton (9-10). Dan Gavlick had a two-run homer and an RBI single.
For Absecon (5-14), Mike Di Ianni pitched a completed game, allowing four hits and striking out four. Chris Mormile had a solo home run.
Ocean City 7,
Ventnor 4
Jason Downey, the winning pitcher, went five innings and struck out six for Ocean City. Andrew Dipasquale had two RBIs. Drew Khoury and Sleiter Sureil each each had one RBI. Drew Powell pitched two, shutout innings to earn the save.
Ocean City improved to 9-8. This is the first time this season that O.C. is above the .500 mark.
Joe Farrell hit a three-run run homer for Ventnor (1-18).
