The Margate Hurricanes and the Northfield Cardinals have been the top teams in the Atlantic County Baseball League nearly all season.
Now, after two weeks of playoffs, they're the last two standing.
Top-seeded Margate and defending ACBL champion Northfield will begin a best-of-five league championship series Monday night at the Hurricanes' Jerome Avenue Field.
Game 2 is set for Northfield's Birch Grove Park on Tuesday. Game 3 will be at Margate on Wednesday. Game 4, If necessary, would be at Northfield on Monday Aug. 12. A Game 5 would be played at Margate on Tuesday, Aug 13. All games are 7 p.m.
"It should be interesting," Hurricanes manager Yogi Hiltner said. "We're close by (4 miles apart), and we've developed a decent rivalry. We'll see how it shakes out."
Margate was 21-2 in the regular season and had a bye into the semifinals. The Hurricanes swept the Margate Green Wave 2-0. Northfield, the No. 2 seed, was 16-8 in the regular season. The Cardinals swept Ventnor 2-0 in the quarterfinals and Hammonton 2-0 in the semifinals.
"We're very excited," Northfield manager Joe Bunting said. "Northfield has never been able to repeat. Margate and Hammonton are the only two ACBL teams to repeat in the modern history of the league, so we'd like to be part of history."
The Hurricanes beat Northfield in all four regular-season games this year. Margate won 5-0 on May 31, 7-3 on June 17, 10-2 on July 5 and 13-3 in five innings on July 17.
That's a far cry from last year's semifinal playoffs, when Northfield beat the Hurricanes 2-0 and 7-0 to sweep the series. The Cardinals then swept Hammonton 3-0 in the finals to win the title.
"Margate stuck it to us this year," Bunting said. "They had a chip on their shoulder. But the last two games we played them, the league seedings were already pretty much set, and we rested some of our players. Once the playoffs began, something kind of clicked. We showed the same kind of intensity as last year."
Northfield's semifinal sweep of Hammonton (8-1 and 4-2) was led by Justin Epifanio, Juan Mejia, Chris Caprio, Tommy Burns and pitchers Jared Kacso, Brandon Riggs and Anthony Capasso. Other key players include Jack Loefflad, Dom Lopez, JJ Swentkowski, Dylan Scalandra and Nick Ezzi.
Margate needed to rally for many of its victories, and the pattern continued in the sweep of the Green Wave. The Hurricanes trailed 6-4 in the first game but scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to win 7-6. The Hurricanes won 7-2 in the second game but trailed 2-0 until scoring seven runs in the top of the sixth.
The Hurricanes were led by Jason Law, Eric Fitzgerald, Chris Knott, Pedro Kaminsky, Dante DePalma, Nolan Charlton, Doug Hiltner (Yogi's son), Charlie Law and Jim Pasquale. Winning pitchers were Mike Adams and Jared Lenko. Dave Housel is another key player.
"We've had timely hitting at the end of games," Yogi Hiltner said. "We could have had six or seven more losses. We'll have a full lineup this week. Northfield has a good pitching staff, but so do we. We have maybe more long-ball power, but Northfield has consistent hitting. We hope to put it together this week."
