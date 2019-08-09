The host Margate Hurricanes, led by Nolan Charlton, fought off elimination in a big way Thursday, beating the Northfield Cardinals 15-4 in Game 3 of the Atlantic County Baseball League finals.
The game ended in the fifth inning on the 10-run rule.
Charlton, the shortstop and leadoff hitter, hit a three-run homer and a grand slam in Margate’s 11-run second inning. Charlton also had a leadoff double in the first inning and scored on Eric Fitzgerald’s three-run home run.
Northfield leads the best-of-five series 2-1, and the Cardinals will host Margate in Game 4 at 7 p.m. Monday at Birch Grove Park. A fifth game, if necessary, would be at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Jerome Avenue Field in Margate.
“Nolan is a first-year player for us this year. He’s small, but he has three or four homers (counting Thursday’s), so he’s got some pop,” Hurricanes manager Yogi Hiltner said. “Ed Charlton, his brother, used to be on our team.”
Dave Housel also had three hits for Margate, and Fitzgerald and Charlie Law each had two hits. Law’s solo home run in the third inning was the Hurricanes’ 15th run.
Winning pitcher Brian Valente went four innings and struck out five. Mike Adams pitched the fifth inning for Margate.
“Northfield’s defense shut us down the first two games, but this time we hit where they couldn’t get them,” HIltner said. “They found the holes and got hits in the first two games, and this time we did. That’s baseball. It’s not a strategy; it just happens.
“Monday’s a new day. They’re a good team, and they’ll bounce back. We have to win Monday to get to Tuesday.”
For Northfield, Juan Mejia had two hits, including an RBI double. Jack Loefflad added two hits. Dom Lopez also doubled in a run.
