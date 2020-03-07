Martin Anguelov scored his 1,000th career point as the Wildwood Catholic High School boys basketball team beat Mater Dei 79-52 in a South Jersey Non-Public B semifinal Saturday night.
The second-seeded Crusaders (23-7) will play top-seeded Rutgers Prep (27-1) for the title 5 p.m. Wednesday at Jackson Liberty High School in Ocean County.
The Crusaders controlled Saturday’s game from the start, leading 39-27 at halftime. Wildwood Catholic’s lead never dipped below 10 points in the second half.
Jahlil White led the Crusaders with 27 points. Taj Thweatt scored 14 and blocked six shots. Jacob Hopping scored 19.
Anguelove scored his 1,000th career points on a fourth-quarter 3-pointer. The junior guard finished with 17.
Wildwood Catholic is seeking its first South Jersey title since 2007. Wildwood Catholic lost to Ranney School 54-50 in overtime in last year’s South Jersey final.
Mater Dei 12 15 14 11 – 52
Wildwood Catholic 18 21 15 25 - 79
MD – Parland 19, Gorman 8, Turner 7, VonFricke 13, Urban 3, Treadwell 2
WC – White 27, Hopping 19, Angueluv 17, Thweatt 14, Belansen 2
