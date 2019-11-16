Martin Truex Jr. knows his way around Homestead-Miami Speedway better than most.
In 2017, the 1998 Southern Regional High School graduate won the NASCAR Cup Series championship there, capping a remarkable career rebirth. Last season, he finished second in the season finale won by Joey Logano.
On Sunday, he’ll again be among the four drivers racing for the championship (3 p.m. on NBC). No more worrying about points and stage wins: He, Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin are the only drivers eligible to win the title, and whoever among them has the best finish will be the new champion.
“We’re ready for Homestead and feeling really confident about what we can do down there” Truex said in a statement from Joe Gibbs Racing, the team for which he, Busch and Hamlin drive. “It’s a testament to the work everyone at JGR has put in this year to get us all to where we are. I look forward to the challenge of racing those guys, as well as the 4 (Kevin Harvick). We’ve all had incredible seasons, and now it’s time to settle it and see who the best is on Sunday.”
Truex, who has won a series-best seven races this season, told the media Saturday, “You got to keep doing what got you here, right? It’s a big race, but the best chance for one of us to win is to do the same thing we do every week as a team, as a group.”
In 14 career Cup races at Miami-Homestead, he has five top-five finishes and nine top-10s.
He is one of the four championship-eligible drivers in the season finale for the third straight year and for the fourth time in five years.
In the nine preceding playoff races this year, Truex has led the so-called Championship 4 drivers in wins (three), laps led (654), points scored (384), stage wins (five) and stage points (95).
Qualifying was rained out Saturday, so Sunday’s race lineup was set by owner points.
Hamlin will start on the pole, followed by Harvick, Truex and Busch. Truex drives the No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.