BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — The St. Augustine Prep boys basketball team again showed its recuperative powers Tuesday night.
Junior forward Matt Delaney scored 25 points as the Hermits clinched the Cape-Atlantic League American Division with a 54-48 win over Atlantic City. The victory came two days after the Hermits lost to Cherokee 54-47. St. Augustine had won seven straight before that loss.
“It definitely motivated us,” Delaney said of Sunday’s defeat. “It was a wakeup. Any team can beat anybody.”
Tuesday was the second time St. Augustine responded positively after a defeat. Three days after an 82-43 loss to Wildwood Catholic on Jan. 22, St. Augustine beat Bordentown 82-74.
“Our kids have to get a lot of credit,” Hermits coach Paul Rodio said. “We lost by 40 at Wildwood Catholic and bounced back and played a good game against Bordentown. We got beat (Sunday). We came out and had a great practice (Monday). We had a game plan for tonight, and for the most part we were OK.”
Delaney gave the Hermits the lead for good when he sank a layup off a sideline in-bounds play with 1 minute, 56 seconds left in the game.
“That’s our signature in-bounds play,” Delaney said. “I’m just happy we ran it the right way. There (are) a lot of times we don’t run it right. It was a big moment tonight.”
St. Augustine also got a boost from the return of senior point Kevin Foreman (five points, three steals), who played for the first time in nearly three weeks after sitting out with a leg injury.
“I was a little jittery,” Foreman said. “I hadn’t run or played basketball in a month. But I was happy to get out there. To play against Atlantic City, a rivalry team, it was fun to get out there.”
Contests between Atlantic City and St. Augustine are always among the season’s highlights.
St. Augustine (18-4) is ranked No. 6 in The Press Elite 11. Atlantic City (15-5) No. 8. St. Augustine beat Atlantic City 61-49 in Atlantic City on Jan. 31.
The Vikings began Tuesday seeking a signature win. Senior swing man Sharon Watson came off the bench to score 14 –12 in the first half.
But the 6-foot-8 Delaney was effective from the start. He struggled in the Cherokee game, scoring nine points. On Tuesday, Delaney was not only a force on the inside but also on the perimeter. He sank a pair of 3-pointers.
“My teammates do a lot for me,” Delaney said. “I’m not really an off-the- dribble type of player. They create my shots for me. I’m just happy they found me tonight.”
Delaney also does a lot for himself. He worked on his shooting and offensive moves at Monday’s practice.
“All those shots he made (Tuesday), that’s what he was (practicing) Monday,” Rodio said. “If he doesn’t shoot the ball like he did in the first half, we’re in a lot of trouble.”
Delaney clinched the victory when he drove the lane and scored with 26.7 seconds left. He was fouled and made the free throw to put the Hermits up six.
With the division title, St. Augustine will also get a first-round home game in the CAL Tournament on Feb. 24.
Atlantic City 12 16 10 10 - 48
St. Augustine 11 20 14 9 - 54
AC – Fredericks 2. Jones 8, Chapman 4, Byard 8, Palms 10, Watson 14, Daly 2
AUG – Jackson 8, Palek 8, Horner 8, Delaney 25, Foreman 5
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.