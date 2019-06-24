PHILADELPHIA — Phillies general manager Matt Klentak understands why the questions are being asked.
The Phillies began Monday on a seven-game losing streak and with losses in 16 of their last 22 games.
How do the Phillies snap out of this funk? Does somebody need to be fired? Does a player need to benched or demoted?
Klentak’s answers aren’t dramatic.
“My view right now is that the wrong thing to do is to point a finger at any one person and say, ‘You are the reason this is happening,’” Klentak said in a steamy Phillies dugout about three hours before Philadelphia hosted the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park on Monday night. “What I believe is, the best we can do is rally together.”
The Phillies began Monday 6.5 games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves in the National League East. The Phillies started June nine games above .500 and with a three-game division lead.
“Right now,” Kapler said, “this is what it looks like when a lot of things come together in a bad way.”
The poor play has led to speculation about the fate of Phillies manager Gabe Kapler and his coaching staff.
Hitting coach John Mallee has been especially scrutinized. Philadelphia started Monday tied for last in the 15-team NL in runs scored this month with 76. The Phillies were batting .225 in June and hadn’t scored more than three runs in an inning since June 15.
“Gabe Kapler is our manager,” Klentak said. “Our staff is our staff. I’ve been a part of teams that have made in-season staff changes. I understand how that can happen. But right now, I do not think that is the right way for us to go.”
Klentak endorsed the manager, saying the plan is for Kapler to manage the rest of the season.
“Nobody works harder,” he said of Kapler. “Nobody communicates better, and he continues to make adjustments and get better.”
Kapler understands he is on the proverbial hot seat.
“It doesn’t bother me,” he said in his meeting with reporters before the game. “I knew that coming to the city of Philadelphia and being a coach or manager in this town comes with high demands. I appreciate it.”
Klentak said no one connected with the Phillies is panicking, including managing partner and principal owner John Middleton. Klentak said he met with Middleton on Sunday.
“I would say John is as frustrated as the rest of us,” Klentak said. “But similar to the rest of us, there’s no panic.”
Klentak also squashed the theory that the Phillies could shake things up with a big trade.
“I don’t think we should be focused on the reinforcements coming from the outside,” he said. “If this group of 25 guys plays well, we will be a playoff team. If this group of 25 guys does not play well, we will not.”
Klentak said the Phillies started to press this past weekend when the Miami Marlins, the NL’s worst team, swept a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park.
“When we are at our best, we have a ‘pass the baton’ mentality (offensively),” Klentak said. “One guy doesn’t have to be the hero on a given night. In the last couple of weeks, we have gotten away from that.”
Klentak and Kapler presented optimistic viewpoints Monday. Klentak said he spoke with several players Monday afternoon. Kapler spoke of getting back to basics at the plate and having Phillies hitters step into the batter’s box looking to pound fastballs.
“We just need to play the game. It’s going to be OK,” Klentak said. “Hitters are going to come out of their slumps. Our pitchers are making adjustments. We’ll get out of it.”
For the sake of the Phillies’ playoff hopes, that better happen sooner rather than later.
