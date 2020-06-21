The doubles crew of John Swift and Mic Cote won the first Brennan McCann Masters Row of the season on Saturday at Seaview Harbor beach in Egg Harbor Township.
Swift, a Margate Beach Patrol alumnus, and Cote, a Surf City lifeguard, won the 2.6-mile row in 28 minutes, 23 seconds.
Avalon lifeguards Erich Wolf and Craig Whitehead finished second in 28:37.
Taking third place was the father-son crew of Jim Swift Sr., John’s brother and a Margate B.P. alumnus, and son JIm Swift Jr., in 28.54.
The race included 13 crews.
This year’s Brennan McCann four-race series has been dedicated to the late Steve Brown, an outstanding rower at Holy Spirit High School, Northeastern University, and the Ventnor and Wildwood beach patrols.
Brown, an Atlantic City resident and a teacher and crew coach, died of cancer May 18 at 61.
Tom McCann, the event co-director with Jim Mason and Tom Sher, said before the race, Ventnor Beach Patrol Chief Stan Bergman, former Brigantine mayor Phil Guenther, Stephen Brown Jr. and Wildwood Beach Patrol Chief Steve Stocks each spoke a few words about Brown Sr. to those in attendance.
Bergman was the coach of Holy Spirit’s undefeated 1976 boys varsity eight, which also included Brown Sr. and Guenther. The gathering had a moment of silence.
The other three races in the Brennan McCann Series will be at 7:30 a.m. on July 11, Aug. 8 and Sept. 5.
The championship crew of the series will be determined by points from the results of the four races.
John Swift and Cote won the series points title last year.