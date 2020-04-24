The Philadelphia Eagles chose TCU junior wide receiver Jalen Reagor with the 21st overall pick of the NFL draft Thursday night.

Here is what you need to know for now (information provided by Eagles):

Height/weight: 5-foot-11/195 pounds

Hometown: Waxahachie, Texas

2019 season

• Named to three All-America teams, including second-team as an all-purpose wide receiver (Sports Illustrated) and second-team as a punt returner (FWAA and Phil Steele)

• Earned second-team All-Big 12 by The Associated Press as an all-purpose wide receiver and second-team All-Big 12 as a wide receiver and punt/kick return specialist

• Was one of two players in the FBS with two punt returns for touchdowns

• Ranked second in the nation with a 20.8 punt return average, breaking the previous TCU season record of 20.4 in 1969

• Became TCU's career leader in punt return average (17.8), breaking the school’s previous mark (16.0) which was set in 1930-32

• Led TCU with 43 receptions and 611 yards, while tying for the team lead with five receiving touchdowns

2018 season

• Earned second-team All-Big 12 after pacing the team and ranking second in TCU single-season history with 72 receptions and 1,061 receiving yards

• Also led the team with nine TD receptions to tie for the fifth-best single-season total in TCU history

• Voted by his teammates as TCU’s Dan Rogers MVP, becoming the first wide receiver to win the award since 2004

• Led the conference in percentage of his team's receptions at 30.1 (72-of-239), the highest mark by a Horned Frog in the 18-season tenure under coach Gary Patterson

• Set a TCU record with a touchdown catch in seven consecutive games

• Became the first wide receiver in TCU and Big 12 history to top 100 yards rushing (121) and 90 yards receiving (91) in a victory over Oklahoma State

2017 freshman

• Received Big 12 Co-Offensive Freshman of the Year honors after catching 33 passes for team-highs of 576 receiving yards and eight TDs

• His eight receiving touchdowns were the most by a true freshman in the country, was the sixth-best in the Big 12 and tied a TCU record

High school highlights

• As ESPN’s No. 6 overall wide receiver recruit in the nation and one of its 10 best players in the state of Texas, totaled 50 receptions for 967 yards and 14 touchdowns as a senior at Waxahachie High School in Texas

Personal

• His father, Montae Reagor, was a nine-year NFL veteran who played one season in Philadelphia (2007) and was a member of the 2006 Indianapolis Colts Super Bowl XLI-winning team

