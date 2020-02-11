Megan Bozzi began her sophomore season with the Coastal Carolina University women’s lacrosse team with a big performance.
Bozzi, a 2018 Mainland Regional High School graduate, scored three goals and had an assist in a 12-8 win over Old Dominion in the season opener. She already surpassed her goal total from her freshman season.
The 5-foot-6 starting attack from Linwood played in nine games last season, scoring two goals.
Bozzi is Mainland’s career goals leader with 335 and set the school record with most goals by a freshman with 62. She was a three-time first-team Press All-Star.
Bridget Ruskey (Middle Township) had four goals, an assist, five draw controls and three ground balls in La Salle’s 12-11 loss to Manhattan.
Men’s lacrosse
Charlie Kitchen (St. Augustine Prep) had four goals and an assist in Delaware’s 14-8 win over Mount St. Mary’s.
Mikey Vanaman (St. Augustine) had two goals, an assist and two ground balls in Wagner’s 21-11 loss to Hofstra.
Ethan Irizarry (Mainland) had two goals, an assist and seven ground balls in Coker’s 16-6 win over Chowan.
Women's basketball
Kayla Sykes (ACIT) scored 10 in Bloomfield’s 75-58 loss to Concordia. She scored nine in a 75-64 loss to Georgian Court.
Alexis Harrison (Millville) had 16 points, seven rebounds, two blocks and an assist in Goldey-Beacom’s 80-52 loss to USciences. She had 16 points, 13 rebounds, two blocks and two steals in a 67-54 win over Concordia.
Gabby Boggs (Mainland) grabbed 18 rebounds and scored four in Alrbight’s 55-53 loss to Stevenson. She had 10 points, 14 rebounds, seven steals, three assists and three blocks in a 76-51 win over Lebanon Valley.
In Alvernia’s 69-38 loss to Arcadia, Qnyera Hinton (Oakcrest) had six points and six rebounds. Dej’hanee McNeal (Lower Cape May) added two points and two rebounds.
Cassidy Gallagher (Holy Spirit) nine points, seven rebounds and five assists in Cabrini’s 107-88 win over Gwynedd Mercy.
Dakota Hitchner (Atlantic Christian) had 16 points, seven assists, six rebounds and four steals in Cairn’s 80-64 loss to St. Elizabeth. She had 17 points and seven rebounds in a 59-49 loss to Notre Dame (Maryland).
Megan Stafford (Mainland) scored eight in Catholic’s 65-52 loss to Scranton.
Jacqueline Ward (Southern Regional) had four points, two rebounds and two assists in Coast Guard’s 82-76 win over Wheaton. She scored six in a 73-61 loss to Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Lauren Moretti (Wildwood Catholic) had 18 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals in Delaware Valley’s 65-57 loss to Misericordia. She had 22 points, six assists, three rebounds and three steals in an 82-62 loss to Eastern.
Ashley Toner (Barnegat) had seven points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals in Emerson’s 86-64 win over Clark. She scored eight in a 46-44 win over Wheaton.
Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) had 12 points and eight rebounds in Kean’s 63-55 win over Ramapo. She had 16 points, six rebounds and three assists in a 63-46 win over William Paterson.
Kilie Wyers (Ocean City) had six points and five rebounds in Marywood’s 103-75 loss to Gwynedd Mercy. She had five points and two rebounds in a 97-64 win over SUNY Delhi.
In Rowan’s 73-57 win over Stockton, Savanna Holt (Ocean City) had five points and three rebounds, and Jazlyn Duverglas (Cedar Creek) scored two.
Men's basketball
Sa’eed Nelson (St. Augustine Prep) had 13 points, eight assists, five rebounds and two steals in American’s 62-54 win over Navy. He had 23 points, eight rebounds and two steals in a 72-62 win over Army West Point.
Caleb Fields (Wildwood Catholic) scored seven in Bowling Green’s 92-82 loss to Central Michigan. He scored five in an 85-83 win over Toledo.
Justyn Mutts (St. Augustine) had four points, three rebounds, three assists and two blocks in Delaware’s 84-78 win over Towson. He had 18 points, 14 rebounds, three steals and two blocks in an 80-78 win over James Madison.
Raymond Bethea (Atlantic City) had nine points and three rebounds in Howard’s 82-78 loss to Florida A&M.
Osun Ossuniyi (Mainland) had 16 points and seven rebounds in St. Bonaventure’s 72-47 win over George Washington. He had 12 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two blocks in an 83-80 win over Duquesne.
Peyton Mortellite (Hammonton) scored six in Bloomsburg’s 99-88 loss to East Stroudsburg.
Nazim Derry (Atlantic City) had seven points, five assists and four rebounds in Goldey-Beacom’s 78-64 win over the University of the Sciences. In an 87-60 win over Concordia, Derry had 11 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Nahsir Morgan (Atlantic City) added two points, two blocks and a rebound.
Peyton Wejnert (Southern) scored 17 in Pace’s 53-48 win over New Haven. He had 32 points and seven rebounds in an 82-71 win over Saint Rose.
Juanye Colon (Atlantic City) had 11 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals in District of Columbia’s 64-63 win over Mercy. He had 22 points, five rebounds and three steals in an 88-72 win over Molloy.
In Cabrini’s 102-75 loss to Gwynned Mercy, Pat Costa (Hammonton) scored four, and DJ Smith (Wildwood Catholic) scored three.
Drew Gallagher (Holy Spirit) had eight points, three rebounds and two assists in Drew’s 82-68 win over Moravian.
Ethan Dubois (Southern) had 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists in Elizabethtown’s 70-67 loss to Catholic.
Andrew Schulz (Pinelands Regional) had nine points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals in FDU-Florham’s 73-65 loss to DeSales. He had six points and four rebounds in a 92-83 win over King’s.
C.J. Barnes (Holy Spirit) had seven points, six rebounds and three assists in Moravian’s 82-68 loss to Drew. He had 10 points and six rebounds in a 53-48 win over Juniata.
Jordyn Kendrick (St. Augustine) had six points and two rebounds in Neumann’s 83-62 loss to Wesley. He had four points and two rebounds in a 97-67 loss to Marymount.
In Widener’s 87-81 win over Messiah, Connor Laverty (Ocean City) had 24 points, five assists and two rebounds, and Pat Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) had six points, four rebounds and three assists.
Sam’i Roe (Oakcrest) had seven points and three rebounds in Independence (Kansas) C.C.’s 99-75 win over Neosho County C.C.
Cedar Creek's Louie Barrios signs with Pace University
Just wanted to thank all the people and coaches who helped me throughout this process💙❗️ but a special shoutout to @Andy_Rondeau_1 @Win_CoachWynn @CoachCGD for believing in me LETS GET STARTED💛#setternation🐕 pic.twitter.com/Sogn4jM8Ps— Louie Barrios (@LouieBarriosIV) February 5, 2020
Mainland's Jake Cook commits to St. Anselm
Mainland's Brayden Pohlman has committed to Kutztown University
Barnegat's Isaiah Gerena commits to Morgan State
I got Sum 2 Prove💯 pic.twitter.com/pw0zAdJ0pl— Isaiah Gerena (@isaiahgerena1) February 1, 2020
St. Augustine's Chandler Bird commits Brigham Young University
St. Augustine's Bryce Eimer commits to James Madison
100% COMMITTED!!!! 🟪👑 @coachgrantcain @JMUCurtCignetti pic.twitter.com/MXB73gSbvE— Bryce Eimer (@bryceeimer12) February 2, 2020
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.