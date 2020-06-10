The Phillies made a move they hadn’t done in nearly a decade Wednesday night.
They selected a high school pitcher in the first round of the First Year Major League Player Draft.
Philadelphia picked Mick Abel of Jesuit High School in Oregon with the No. 15 pick in the first round. The last time the Phillies selected high school pitcher in the first round came in 2012 when they picked Shane Watson with the No. 40 pick.
"We're super excited," Phillies director of amateur scouring Brian Barber said. "Mick is a pitcher I've known for over two years now and just one I fell in love with the very first time that I ever saw him."
The 6-foot-5, 198-pound Abel throws a fastball in the high 90s. The right hander went 10-0 with a 1.26 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 72 and 1/3 innings to lead Jesuit High School to the Oregon state championship as a junior. The COVID-19 pandemic canceled his senior season. Phillies scouts did meet with Abel and watch him work out in January. The organization also conducted Zoom phone calls with him and saw him pitch and work out on video this spring.
Abel, 18, has committed to attend Oregon State. The slot value for the No. 15 pick is $3.88 million, and Barber is confident the Phillies will sign Abel.
Television commentators compared Abel to Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander. Barber said Abel's fastball ranges from 94-97 mph. He complements that with a slider that he's able to use a strikeout pitch. Abel also has a changeup and curveball that are only going to get better, according to Barber.
"I wouldn't have been surprised if he went before (the Phillies picked)," Barber said. "A lot of teams like Mick. We weren't out there on a limb."
There are risks to the pick. Oregon is not a high school baseball hot bed.
"Mick is a guy we've had the opportunity to see play over the course of multiple summers against the best competition in the country," Barber said. "This was a selection not based on him dominating Oregon high school competition."
Watson's career shows the danger of picking high school pitchers. He never pitched above double-A for the Phillies, who parted ways with Watson after the 2017 season.
"There's more risk with a high school pitcher," Barber said. "Just those formative years, becoming an adult man and pitching the innings. It's just maintaining health with those pitchers and and continuing to improve. We factor all that in. We believe Mick has tremendous upside, and we're able to take on the risk there."
Abel was the first high school pitcher selected in the draft, which began Wednesday with the first 37 selections and will conclude Thursday.
This draft is five rounds not the usual 40 because the pandemic has caused baseball cut costs. That means just 160 players will be picked instead of the normal 1,200. Players not selected are eligible to be signed as free agents for a $20,000 bonus.
The Phillies have it even worse because they have just four picks. They forfeited their second-round pick for signing free agent pitcher Zack Wheeler in the winter.
No matter the conditions the draft will be held under, the Phillies need to boost the talent in their farm season.
Philadelphia’s top minor league prospects – third baseman/first baseman Alec Bohm – is the No. 30 ranked overall prospect, according to mlb.com.
Outfielders Mickey Moniak, the 2016 overall No. 1 pick, and Cornelius Randolph, the No. 10 pick in the 2015 draft, have not progressed as quickly as projected.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.