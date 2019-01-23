CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Middle Township High School girls basketball team beat Wildwood Catholic last month during its four-game win streak to open the season.
That early-season defeat was the Crusaders’ second of their first three games this season.
Since then, Wildwood Catholic had been riding a 12-game winning streak prior to Wednesday’s rematch between these two divisional rivals.
The Panthers, however, entered the contest undefeated in divisional play. So, the tension was immediately felt Wednesday night in Middle’s energetic gymnasium.
In the end, the Panthers played spoiler as they outscored Wildwood Catholic in the second and third quarters en route to a 41-39 victory in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division game.
Middle improved to 11-4, while Wildwood Catholic fell to 13-3.
“They have a good team, and obviously they have been playing well, and it is a local rival,” Middle coach John Leahy said. “To be honest, those records go out the window. You know those local teams are going to be ready.
“It was a good game. I’m just glad we were able to make some big plays and we were able to win.”
Wildwood Catholic trailed 34-27 after the third quarter, but managed to fight back and almost scored the tying shot with seconds remaining on the clock.
The Crusaders’ Marianna Papazoglou and Gabby Turco, who each scored a game-high 16 points, led that late surge. Both went 2 for 2 from the free-throw line.
“It’s a great high school basketball game,” Wildwood Catholic coach Steve DiPatri said. “Everyone who paid to get in here tonight sure got their money’s worth. It was a fun game to coach.
“Middle is a well-coached and well-prepared team. It’s always a battle when we play each other.”
Wildwood Catholic led 10-7 after the first quarter. The Crusaders jumped out strong, taking an 8-2 lead midway through the opening quarter.
But the Panthers were quick to respond in the second, outscoring the Crusaders 14-11.
Tori London made a 3-pointer with 8.6 seconds remaining in the half to give the Panthers their first lead of the game. But Wildwood Catholic’s Turco scored off a rebound to make it 21-21 at the break.
“We came in knowing it would be a hard game,” Middle junior Kira Sides said. “We lost a couple games in the fourth quarter, so we knew we had to just stay strong and stick with it.”
Sides, who scored a team-leading 12 points, including two 3s, helped the Panthers open the third quarter on a 9-2 run. Middle outscored Wildwood Catholic 13-6.
“It feels great,” said Sides, 17, of Cape May Court House. “When my shot is on, it’s awesome. At halftime, we knew the first three minutes are important and we had to come out strong.”
Maddie Barber, a junior, scored 10 points, including one 3-pointer. She said her teammates talked about staying composed throughout the game.
Barber went 3 for 5 from the free-throw line.
“Its awesome,” said Barber, 16, of Dennis Township. “We just knew mentally that we had to come out strong. We wanted to get our energy up and try to push them off their game so we can get the lead farther up.”
The Panthers remain undefeated in the United. Middle plays Hammonton at 5:15 p.m. Sunday in the 97.3 ESPN Girls Basketball Shootout.
“I thought our defense was good and I thought we could have handled the game better at the end,” Leahy said. “But we made a couple big plays when we needed to. … We have done things we need to work on, but it’s nice to win games and still know you can get better.
Middle Township; 7 14 13 7—41
Wildwood Catholic; 10 11 6 12—39
MT—Sides 12, Barber 10 Herlihy 9, Hunter 6, London 3.
WC— Papazoglou 16, Turco 16, Casiello 3, McCallion 2, Walker 2.
3-pointers—Barber, London Sides (2) MT. Casiello WC.
Records—MT 11-4; WC 13-3.
