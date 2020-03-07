HADDONFIELD — With each first-half miss, Kate Herlihy got more and more nervous Saturday afternoon.
At halftime, the Middle Township High School junior didn’t have much confidence left.
“I couldn’t finish anything,” Herlihy said. “I started to get down on myself. I was like, ‘Dang, I’m really (not playing well) right now.’ ”
Her coaches and teammates convinced Herlihy the second half was a chance for a fresh start.
The guard took advantage.
Herlihy scored 10 of her 13 points in the third and fourth quarters as the third-seeded Panthers rallied to beat second-seeded Haddonfield 36-26 in a South Jersey Group II girls basketball semifinal. Middle (23-6) will play at top-seeded Manchester Township (26-4) for the South Jersey title Monday.
“My teammates lifted me up,” Herlihy said. “They patted me on the back like they always do. That really helped me get out of my own head. It’s really all mental.”
Middle outscored Haddonfield 23-6 in the second half. The Bulldawgs (24-4) had just one basket and four points over the game’s final 15 minutes, 41 seconds.
Maddie Barber sparked the Middle defense. She hounded Haddonfield leading scorer Keegan Douglas all over the court. Douglas had scored at least 30 points in four of her last five games. She finished with five Saturday.
“I just wanted to fight over all the screens and stay connected to her,” Barber said. “I didn’t want her to get any space, so she could drive by or take a (3-pointer).”
Middle arrived at Haddonfield with confidence.
“We knew this was a team we could beat,” Herlihy said.
But the Panthers struggled to score early. Haddonfield jumped to an 8-0 lead and was up 20-13 at halftime.
“If I had to count, I would say we missed eight to 10 layups in the first half,” Middle coach John Leahy said. “But we talk about it every game: The most important part of the game is those first five or six possessions of the second half.”
Things got even worse for Middle, however, before they got better. Haddonfield scored on the first possession of the second half to go up nine.
Herlihy then found her offensive game.
She scored six straight points as the Panthers closed the third quarter with a 12-1 run. Herlihy’s breakaway layup with 51 seconds left gave the Panthers a 25-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Middle never trailed again.
“Everything changed once we started making shots,” Herlihy said. “Things shifted completely. Our defense was amazing.”
In addition to her defense, Barber made one of the game’s biggest offensive plays. She drove, scored in the lane and was fouled. Hunter sank the free throw to put Middle up 28-23 with 6:28 left in the game.
“I was just trying to drive and kick it to one of my shooters,” Barber said. “But I saw (the defender) starting to get up on me and foul me, so I figured I might as well shoot. When the ball fell, it was even better.”
Middle also got a key contribution from Aubrey Hunter, who grabbed nine rebounds. Senior Kira Sides was 4 for 4 from the foul line in the final 1:25 and finished with 11 points.
“Our kids are battle-tested,” Leahy said. “We play (the regular season) schedule we do so we can go and win games like this. You’re going to lean on your upperclassmen. This group of seniors has been through the wars.”
Middle will play Manchester in the South Jersey final for the third time in four years.
Manchester, the defending state champion, won 34-33 at Middle in 2017 and 61-36 at Manchester last season.
“Just to get to a final in Group II is an accomplishment,” Leahy said. “Our kids know what to expect. We’ve been talking about getting (back) to this game all year. We’ll put our plan together, and we’ll go up and give it all we have.”
Middle Township 11 2 12 11 – 36
Haddonfield 12 8 3 3 – 26
MT – Herlihy 13, Hunter 4, Terenik 0, Barber 5, Sides 11, Elston 3
HAD – Siok 3, Smart 5, Douglas 5, Smith 7, Walls 4, Reenok 2
