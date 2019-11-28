Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The annual Anchor Bowl Thanksgiving Day football between rivals Middle Township and Lower Cape May Regional, was held Thursday Nov. 28, 2019 at Lower Cape May Regional High School in Lower Township. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
The annual Anchor Bowl Thanksgiving Day football between rivals Middle Township and Lower Cape May Regional, was held Thursday Nov. 28, 2019 at Lower Cape May Regional High School in Lower Township. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
The annual Anchor Bowl Thanksgiving Day football between rivals Middle Township and Lower Cape May Regional, was held Thursday Nov. 28, 2019 at Lower Cape May Regional High School in Lower Township. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
The annual Anchor Bowl Thanksgiving Day football between rivals Middle Township and Lower Cape May Regional, was held Thursday Nov. 28, 2019 at Lower Cape May Regional High School in Lower Township. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
The annual Anchor Bowl Thanksgiving Day football between rivals Middle Township and Lower Cape May Regional, was held Thursday Nov. 28, 2019 at Lower Cape May Regional High School in Lower Township. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
The annual Anchor Bowl Thanksgiving Day football between rivals Middle Township and Lower Cape May Regional, was held Thursday Nov. 28, 2019 at Lower Cape May Regional High School in Lower Township. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
The annual Anchor Bowl Thanksgiving Day football between rivals Middle Township and Lower Cape May Regional, was held Thursday Nov. 28, 2019 at Lower Cape May Regional High School in Lower Township. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Middle Township won the annual Achor Bowl Thanksgiving Day football game but as the trophy was carried on to the field, it was dropped and the anchor broke. The annual Anchor Bowl Thanksgiving Day football between rivals Middle Township and Lower Cape May Regional, was held Thursday Nov. 28, 2019 at Lower Cape May Regional High School in Lower Township. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
The annual Anchor Bowl Thanksgiving Day football between rivals Middle Township and Lower Cape May Regional, was held Thursday Nov. 28, 2019 at Lower Cape May Regional High School in Lower Township. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
The annual Anchor Bowl Thanksgiving Day football between rivals Middle Township and Lower Cape May Regional, was held Thursday Nov. 28, 2019 at Lower Cape May Regional High School in Lower Township. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
The annual Anchor Bowl Thanksgiving Day football between rivals Middle Township and Lower Cape May Regional, was held Thursday Nov. 28, 2019 at Lower Cape May Regional High School in Lower Township. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
The annual Anchor Bowl Thanksgiving Day football between rivals Middle Township and Lower Cape May Regional, was held Thursday Nov. 28, 2019 at Lower Cape May Regional High School in Lower Township. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
The annual Anchor Bowl Thanksgiving Day football between rivals Middle Township and Lower Cape May Regional, was held Thursday Nov. 28, 2019 at Lower Cape May Regional High School in Lower Township. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Middle’s Karl Giulian (34) makes a gain. The annual Anchor Bowl Thanksgiving Day football between rivals Middle Township and Lower Cape May Regional, was held Thursday Nov. 28, 2019 at Lower Cape May Regional High School in Lower Township. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
The annual Anchor Bowl Thanksgiving Day football between rivals Middle Township and Lower Cape May Regional, was held Thursday Nov. 28, 2019 at Lower Cape May Regional High School in Lower Township. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
The annual Anchor Bowl Thanksgiving Day football between rivals Middle Township and Lower Cape May Regional, was held Thursday Nov. 28, 2019 at Lower Cape May Regional High School in Lower Township. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Middle’s Kenderson Cardaci hold a piece of the broken anchor of the trophy. The annual Anchor Bowl Thanksgiving Day football between rivals Middle Township and Lower Cape May Regional, was held Thursday Nov. 28, 2019 at Lower Cape May Regional High School in Lower Township. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
The annual Anchor Bowl Thanksgiving Day football between rivals Middle Township and Lower Cape May Regional, was held Thursday Nov. 28, 2019 at Lower Cape May Regional High School in Lower Township. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
The annual Anchor Bowl Thanksgiving Day football between rivals Middle Township and Lower Cape May Regional, was held Thursday Nov. 28, 2019 at Lower Cape May Regional High School in Lower Township. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
The annual Anchor Bowl Thanksgiving Day football between rivals Middle Township and Lower Cape May Regional, was held Thursday Nov. 28, 2019 at Lower Cape May Regional High School in Lower Township. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Middle Township won the annual Achor Bowl Thanksgiving Day football game but as the trophy was carried on to the field, it was dropped and the anchor broke. The annual Anchor Bowl Thanksgiving Day football between rivals Middle Township and Lower Cape May Regional, was held Thursday Nov. 28, 2019 at Lower Cape May Regional High School in Lower Township. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
The annual Anchor Bowl Thanksgiving Day football between rivals Middle Township and Lower Cape May Regional, was held Thursday Nov. 28, 2019 at Lower Cape May Regional High School in Lower Township. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
The annual Anchor Bowl Thanksgiving Day football between rivals Middle Township and Lower Cape May Regional, was held Thursday Nov. 28, 2019 at Lower Cape May Regional High School in Lower Township. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Lower’s Connor Eckel thows in incomplete pass on a fake punt. The annual Anchor Bowl Thanksgiving Day football between rivals Middle Township and Lower Cape May Regional, was held Thursday Nov. 28, 2019 at Lower Cape May Regional High School in Lower Township. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
A 10 second moment of silence was held before the game in memory of Micah Tennant the 10 year old boy shot and killed a the Camden Pleasantville playoff football game. The annual Anchor Bowl Thanksgiving Day football between rivals Middle Township and Lower Cape May Regional, was held Thursday Nov. 28, 2019 at Lower Cape May Regional High School in Lower Township. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
The annual Anchor Bowl Thanksgiving Day football between rivals Middle Township and Lower Cape May Regional, was held Thursday Nov. 28, 2019 at Lower Cape May Regional High School in Lower Township. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
The annual Anchor Bowl Thanksgiving Day football between rivals Middle Township and Lower Cape May Regional, was held Thursday Nov. 28, 2019 at Lower Cape May Regional High School in Lower Township. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
The annual Anchor Bowl Thanksgiving Day football between rivals Middle Township and Lower Cape May Regional, was held Thursday Nov. 28, 2019 at Lower Cape May Regional High School in Lower Township. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
The annual Anchor Bowl Thanksgiving Day football between rivals Middle Township and Lower Cape May Regional, was held Thursday Nov. 28, 2019 at Lower Cape May Regional High School in Lower Township. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
The annual Anchor Bowl Thanksgiving Day football between rivals Middle Township and Lower Cape May Regional, was held Thursday Nov. 28, 2019 at Lower Cape May Regional High School in Lower Township. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
The annual Anchor Bowl Thanksgiving Day football between rivals Middle Township and Lower Cape May Regional, was held Thursday Nov. 28, 2019 at Lower Cape May Regional High School in Lower Township. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
The annual Anchor Bowl Thanksgiving Day football between rivals Middle Township and Lower Cape May Regional, was held Thursday Nov. 28, 2019 at Lower Cape May Regional High School in Lower Township. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Middle Township won the annual Achor Bowl Thanksgiving Day football game but as the trophy was carried on to the field, it was dropped and the anchor broke. The annual Anchor Bowl Thanksgiving Day football between rivals Middle Township and Lower Cape May Regional, was held Thursday Nov. 28, 2019 at Lower Cape May Regional High School in Lower Township. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
The annual Anchor Bowl Thanksgiving Day football between rivals Middle Township and Lower Cape May Regional, was held Thursday Nov. 28, 2019 at Lower Cape May Regional High School in Lower Township. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
The annual Anchor Bowl Thanksgiving Day football between rivals Middle Township and Lower Cape May Regional, was held Thursday Nov. 28, 2019 at Lower Cape May Regional High School in Lower Township. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
The annual Anchor Bowl Thanksgiving Day football between rivals Middle Township and Lower Cape May Regional, was held Thursday Nov. 28, 2019 at Lower Cape May Regional High School in Lower Township. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
The annual Anchor Bowl Thanksgiving Day football between rivals Middle Township and Lower Cape May Regional, was held Thursday Nov. 28, 2019 at Lower Cape May Regional High School in Lower Township. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
The annual Anchor Bowl Thanksgiving Day football between rivals Middle Township and Lower Cape May Regional, was held Thursday Nov. 28, 2019 at Lower Cape May Regional High School in Lower Township. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Middle’s Karl Giulian (34) makes a gain. The annual Anchor Bowl Thanksgiving Day football between rivals Middle Township and Lower Cape May Regional, was held Thursday Nov. 28, 2019 at Lower Cape May Regional High School in Lower Township. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
The annual Anchor Bowl Thanksgiving Day football between rivals Middle Township and Lower Cape May Regional, was held Thursday Nov. 28, 2019 at Lower Cape May Regional High School in Lower Township. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
The annual Anchor Bowl Thanksgiving Day football between rivals Middle Township and Lower Cape May Regional, was held Thursday Nov. 28, 2019 at Lower Cape May Regional High School in Lower Township. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Middle’s Kenderson Cardaci hold a piece of the broken anchor of the trophy. The annual Anchor Bowl Thanksgiving Day football between rivals Middle Township and Lower Cape May Regional, was held Thursday Nov. 28, 2019 at Lower Cape May Regional High School in Lower Township. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
The annual Anchor Bowl Thanksgiving Day football between rivals Middle Township and Lower Cape May Regional, was held Thursday Nov. 28, 2019 at Lower Cape May Regional High School in Lower Township. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
The annual Anchor Bowl Thanksgiving Day football between rivals Middle Township and Lower Cape May Regional, was held Thursday Nov. 28, 2019 at Lower Cape May Regional High School in Lower Township. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
The annual Anchor Bowl Thanksgiving Day football between rivals Middle Township and Lower Cape May Regional, was held Thursday Nov. 28, 2019 at Lower Cape May Regional High School in Lower Township. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Middle Township won the annual Achor Bowl Thanksgiving Day football game but as the trophy was carried on to the field, it was dropped and the anchor broke. The annual Anchor Bowl Thanksgiving Day football between rivals Middle Township and Lower Cape May Regional, was held Thursday Nov. 28, 2019 at Lower Cape May Regional High School in Lower Township. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
The annual Anchor Bowl Thanksgiving Day football between rivals Middle Township and Lower Cape May Regional, was held Thursday Nov. 28, 2019 at Lower Cape May Regional High School in Lower Township. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
The annual Anchor Bowl Thanksgiving Day football between rivals Middle Township and Lower Cape May Regional, was held Thursday Nov. 28, 2019 at Lower Cape May Regional High School in Lower Township. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Lower’s Connor Eckel thows in incomplete pass on a fake punt. The annual Anchor Bowl Thanksgiving Day football between rivals Middle Township and Lower Cape May Regional, was held Thursday Nov. 28, 2019 at Lower Cape May Regional High School in Lower Township. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
A 10 second moment of silence was held before the game in memory of Micah Tennant the 10 year old boy shot and killed a the Camden Pleasantville playoff football game. The annual Anchor Bowl Thanksgiving Day football between rivals Middle Township and Lower Cape May Regional, was held Thursday Nov. 28, 2019 at Lower Cape May Regional High School in Lower Township. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
LOWER TOWNSHIP — Middle Township High School won the 24th edition of the Anchor Bowl, defeating Lower Cape May Regional 21-0 on Thursday.
The Panthers scored three touchdowns in the second quarter and their defense blanked the Tigers to win for the 15th time in the annual Thanksgiving game.
"We played okay," said Middle Township Head Coach Frank Riggitano, who acknowledged that both teams struggled to move the ball in windy conditions. "We had a good week of practice. It's just really hard to get the kids ready to play after not playing for three weeks."
Sign up for MORNING KICKSTART plus other valuable EMAIL NEWSLETTERS and never miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
VIEW & SUBSCRIBE HERE
Middle Township finished the season 5-5 and leads the Anchor Bowl series 15-9. Lower Cape May finished the season 2-8.
Middle's defense contained Lower's senior running back Jonas Lumbruno all game, holding him to 30 yards rushing. Lumbruno finished the season with 995 rushing yards, despite a concerted effort by the Caper Tigers' coaching staff to get him the ball in the last quarter.
The final quarter was marred by turnovers and more than a half-dozen penalties, including multiple unsportsmanlike conduct flags on both teams. The officials ran out the last few seconds of the game with Lower in possession of the ball after the Tigers got a first down and flags were thrown.
"It's just the kids in the neighborhood bantering back and forth," Riggitano said. "It's unfortunate because they have to learn to get together and coexist."
Panthers junior running back Charlie McNeal III ran for a 5-yard touchdown with 8 minutes, 12 seconds left in the second quarter for the game's first score. The run capped an 18-play drive by Middle. The ensuing two-point conversion was stopped.
On their next possession, the Panthers scored on the first play from scrimmage when senior quarterback RJ Tozer connected with senior wide receiver Matt Marino for a 44-yard strike. After a successful two-point conversion by Tozer, Middle had a 14-0 lead with 5:09 left in the half.
Following a turnover on downs after Lower failed to convert a fourth-and-23, Middle took over at the Tigers 25-yard line. A delay of game penalty pushed the Panthers back 5 yards, before junior quarterback Kenderson Cardaci found the endzone on a 30-yard keeper. A successful point after attempt gave Lower a 21-0 lead with 1:58 in the quarter.
Lower's defense stopped Middle from scoring again before halftime, denying the Panthers from getting into the endzone from the 1-yard line with 3 seconds on the clock.
Anchor Bowl Middle Lower Football
Anchor Bowl Middle Lower Football
Anchor Bowl Middle Lower Football
Anchor Bowl Middle Lower Football
Anchor Bowl Middle Lower Football
Anchor Bowl Middle Lower Football
Anchor Bowl Middle Lower Football
Anchor Bowl Middle Lower Football
Anchor Bowl Middle Lower Football
Anchor Bowl Middle Lower Football
Anchor Bowl Middle Lower Football
Anchor Bowl Middle Lower Football
Anchor Bowl Middle Lower Football
Anchor Bowl Middle Lower Football
Anchor Bowl Middle Lower Football
Anchor Bowl Middle Lower Football
Anchor Bowl Middle Lower Football
Anchor Bowl Middle Lower Football
Anchor Bowl Middle Lower Football
Anchor Bowl Middle Lower Football
Anchor Bowl Middle Lower Football
Anchor Bowl Middle Lower Football
Anchor Bowl Middle Lower Football
Anchor Bowl Middle Lower Football
Anchor Bowl Middle Lower Football
Anchor Bowl Middle Lower Football
Anchor Bowl Middle Lower Football
Anchor Bowl Middle Lower Football
Anchor Bowl Middle Lower Football
Anchor Bowl Middle Lower Football
Anchor Bowl Middle Lower Football
Anchor Bowl Middle Lower Football
Anchor Bowl Middle Lower Football
Anchor Bowl Middle Lower Football
Anchor Bowl Middle Lower Football
Anchor Bowl Middle Lower Football
Anchor Bowl Middle Lower Football
Anchor Bowl Middle Lower Football
Anchor Bowl Middle Lower Football
Anchor Bowl Middle Lower Football
Anchor Bowl Middle Lower Football
Anchor Bowl Middle Lower Football
Anchor Bowl Middle Lower Football
Anchor Bowl Middle Lower Football
Anchor Bowl Middle Lower Football
Anchor Bowl Middle Lower Football
Anchor Bowl Middle Lower Football
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
I cover Atlantic City government and the casino industry since joining The Press in early 2018. I formerly worked as a politics & government reporter for NJ Herald and received the First Amendment: Art Weissman Memorial NJPA Award two years in a row.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.