LOWER TOWNSHIP — Middle Township High School won the 24th edition of the Anchor Bowl, defeating Lower Cape May Regional 21-0 on Thursday.

The Panthers scored three touchdowns in the second quarter and their defense blanked the Tigers to win for the 15th time in the annual Thanksgiving game.  

"We played okay," said Middle Township Head Coach Frank Riggitano, who acknowledged that both teams struggled to move the ball in windy conditions. "We had a good week of practice. It's just really hard to get the kids ready to play after not playing for three weeks."

Middle Township finished the season 5-5 and leads the Anchor Bowl series 15-9. Lower Cape May finished the season 2-8.

Middle's defense contained Lower's senior running back Jonas Lumbruno all game, holding him to 30 yards rushing. Lumbruno finished the season with 995 rushing yards, despite a concerted effort by the Caper Tigers' coaching staff to get him the ball in the last quarter.

The final quarter was marred by turnovers and more than a half-dozen penalties, including multiple unsportsmanlike conduct flags on both teams. The officials ran out the last few seconds of the game with Lower in possession of the ball after the Tigers got a first down and flags were thrown.

"It's just the kids in the neighborhood bantering back and forth," Riggitano said. "It's unfortunate because they have to learn to get together and coexist."

Panthers junior running back Charlie McNeal III ran for a 5-yard touchdown with 8 minutes, 12 seconds left in the second quarter for the game's first score. The run capped an 18-play drive by Middle. The ensuing two-point conversion was stopped.

On their next possession, the Panthers scored on the first play from scrimmage when senior quarterback RJ Tozer connected with senior wide receiver Matt Marino for a 44-yard strike. After a successful two-point conversion by Tozer, Middle had a 14-0 lead with 5:09 left in the half.

Following a turnover on downs after Lower failed to convert a fourth-and-23, Middle took over at the Tigers 25-yard line. A delay of game penalty pushed the Panthers back 5 yards, before junior quarterback Kenderson Cardaci found the endzone on a 30-yard keeper. A successful point after attempt gave Lower a 21-0 lead with 1:58 in the quarter.

Lower's defense stopped Middle from scoring again before halftime, denying the Panthers from getting into the endzone from the 1-yard line with 3 seconds on the clock.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact: 609-272-7222

ddanzis@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressDanzis

Tags

Staff Writer

I cover Atlantic City government and the casino industry since joining The Press in early 2018. I formerly worked as a politics & government reporter for NJ Herald and received the First Amendment: Art Weissman Memorial NJPA Award two years in a row.

Download The Press of Atlantic City App

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments