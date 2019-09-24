Joseph Fala helped lead the Ramapo College men’s soccer team to two wins last week.
Fala, a Middle Township High School graduate from Cape May Court House, had two goals and an assist in a 3-0 win over Old Westbury. He scored in a 3-0 win over New Jersey City.
His efforts earned him the New Jersey Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.
Fala, the 2018 NJAC Offensive Player of the Year, began this week tied for the team lead with four goals, and with his two assists, has a team-high 10 points. The Roadrunners are 4-0-3 (1-0).
Matthew Stellitano (Mainland Regional) made five saves in Stevenson’s 1-1 tie with Stevens Institute of Technology.
Women’s soccer
Stefania Piantadosi (Egg Harbor Township) had an assist in Binghamton’s 1-1 tie with Cornell. She assisted on the deciding goal of a 3-2 win over Vermont.
Madie Gibson (Lower Cape May Regional) scored in Monmouth’s 3-1 win over Saint Peter’s.
Gabriela Johnson (Oakcrest) had a goal and an assist, scoring the deciding goal in the 59th minute of Temple’s 2-1 win over Wagner. In a 2-1 loss to Penn, Emma Wilkins (Absegami) scored.
Dakota Fiedler (Lacey Township) scored in Charleston Southern’s 2-2 tie with High Point.
Avery Chance (Millville) had an assist in Nyack’s 4-1 win over Chesnut Hill.
Madison Chiola (Hammonton) made four saves in Palm Beach Atlantic’s 2-1 win over St. Thomas. She made seven saves in a 1-0 win over Saint Leo.
Dakota Hitchner (Atlantic Christian) had three assists in Cairn’s 9-0 win over Trinity Washington.
Maddie Musico (Barnegat) scored the game-winning goal in the 89th minute of Montclair State’s 1-0 win over Vassar. In a 3-0 win over Rutgers-Camden, Musico and Tori Rolls (Ocean City) each had an assist.
Anna Attardi (ACIT) had an assist in Neumann’s 3-1 win over Cedar Crest. She had an assist in a 6-1 loss to Eastern.
In Widener’s 6-0 win over Goucher, Emily Eisele (Cedar Creek) and Natalie Worth (Cedar Creek) each had assists, and Ashton Houbary (Vineland) had one save in the shutout.
Field hockey
Rialee Allen (Ocean City) had an assist in La Salle’s 2-1 loss to Georgetown.
Maddie Kahn (Ocean City) made four saves in Lehigh’s 2-1 win over Colgate. She made four saves in a 5-1 win over Wagner.
Alexis Paone (Ocean City) started at midfield and helped Liberty’s defense earn a shutout in a 4-0 win over Temple.
Alyssa Donato (Cumberland Regional) scored in Kutztown’s 2-1 loss to Millersville.
Nicole Andriani (Southern Regional) made eight saves in Montclair State’s 1-0 loss to Wassar. She made eight saves in a 2-1 win over Gwynedd Mercy.
Olivia Elwell (EHT) had an assist in Rowan’s 7-2 win over Stevenson.
Brianna Nicholas (Lower Cape May) had an assist in Ursinus’ 6-0 win over McDaniel.
Grace Steele (Ocean City) had an assist in Washington College’s 2-1 loss to Gettysburg.
Gianna Perna (St. Joseph) had an assist in Widener’s 3-0 win over Neumann. In a 13-0 win over Notre Dame (Maryland), Perna had an assist. Kelsi Walker (Cedar Creek) scored, and Erin Callahan (Cumberland) had a goal and an assist.
Men’s cross country
Rowan won the Bill Fritz Invitational 8K race at Gloucester County DREAM Park. Korey Greene (Ocean City) was fourth in 27 minutes, 54.14 seconds. Connor McBride (Southern) finished fifth (27:41.19), and Nick Simila (St. Augustine) was 11th (28:49.90).
Women’s cross country
Kristen Siegle (Buena Regional) was sixth with a 5K time of 18:36.03 for Rider at the 25th annual Henry Mercer Monmouth Invite.
Kaitlyn Mooney (Southern) won the Bowdoin Invitational in Brunswick, Maine, with a 6K time of 21:48.50 for the Coast Guard Academy.
Meredith Steele (Ocean City) ran a personal-best 27:41.82 in the 6K to finish 82nd for Ursinus at the Osprey Invitational in Galloway Township.
Women’s tennis
Tess Fisher (Vineland) went 2-1 for Rutgers at the Brown Invitational. She had wins of 6-0 and 6-3 against UMass and Stony Brook, respectively, before dropping 6-7 (8-10) against Brown.
Men’s golf
Ryan Hodgdon (Mainland) shot a 77 to finish tied for fourth for the hosts at the Ursinus Invitational.
Women’s golf
Julia Kline (Atlantic City) shot a 78 to finish tied for sixth for Stevenson at the Ursinus Invitational.
She then shot an 84 and 83 to place tied for 12th at the Gettysburg Invitational.
Women’s volleyball
Amy Bruno (Barnegat) had eight kills in Georgian Court’s 3-0 win over Holy Family. She had four kills in a 3-0 win over Kutztown. She had seven kills in a 3-0 win over Le Moyne.
Alexa Cacacie (Southern) had nine kills and three digs in Maine Maritime’s 3-0 win over Husson.
Morgan Ridgway (Barnegat) had six kills and six digs in Ramapo’s 3-0 win over New Jersey City.
In Rutgers-Camden’s 3-1 loss to Rutgers-Newark, Morgan Mulligan (Pinelands Regional) had 11 kills and 13 digs, and twin Jamie Mulligan (Pinelands) had four kills and nine digs. Jordan Erskine (Barnegat) added nine kills.
In a 3-0 win over Rosemont, Morgan Mulligan had 11 kills and five digs, Jamie Mulligan had four kills and five digs, and Erskine added four kills. In a 3-0 win over Clarks Summit, Morgan Mulligan had eight kills and five digs. Jamie Mulligan had 13 kills and eight digs, and Erskine added four kills.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.