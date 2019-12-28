STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — Aubrey Hunter of the Middle Township High School girls basketball team saw Kylee Watson of Mainland Regional defending the Panthers' Kira Sides in the fourth quarter Saturday afternoon.
Hunter knew exactly what that meant for her and the rest of the Panthers.
It was time to step up and make some plays.
Sides scored 27 points, and Hunter and Maddie Barber sank some critical fourth-quarter baskets to help the Panthers beat Mainland 52-47 in a Score at the Shore consolation game at Southern Regional.
Middle (3-1) and Mainland (3-2) are both Cape-Atlantic League contenders.
“We believed so much, and we knew we had to execute,” Hunter said. “With Kylee on Kira, I knew I had to either come up with assists or nice layups, foul shots, whatever it took.”
Middle overcame a standout effort from the 6-foot-5 Watson, who scored 22, grabbed 13 rebounds and had four assists. Mainland played without sophomore point guard Camryn Dirkes, who is out with an ankle injury. Watson, a University of Oregon recruit, showed an improved shooting stroke compared to last season's.
“She’s big. She’s really good,” Middle coach John Leahy said of Watson. “You’re just trying to do your best. You’re really just trying to make her work.”
It might have been a consolation game played early in the season, but there was plenty at stake Saturday. Mainland is ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11, while Middle is ranked No. 5.
The game could have an impact on seeding for the CAL Tournament. Of more immediate concern, neither team wanted to lose two games at a holiday event.
Mainland appeared on the verge of taking control late in the third quarter. Lila Schoen (13 points) sank a 3-pointer to put the Mustangs up 36-29 with 2 minutes, 25 seconds left in the quarter.
But Middle outscored Mainland 8-0 in the quarter’s final 49 seconds to take a one-point lead. Sides began that stretch with a 3-pointer and finished it with a 3 from the top of the key. In between, she sank two foul shots after a technical foul was called on the Mainland bench.
“I thought that was the biggest stretch of the game,” Leahy said. “We could have gone down double digits. Instead, we’re up one.”
The fourth quarter featured seven lead changes. Watson held Sides to just four free throws in the quarter. But with Watson guarding Sides away from the basket, things opened for the rest of the Panthers. Barber sank a 3-pointer and scored five of her nine points in the fourth. Hunter scored six of her eight points in the period.
Hunter tied the game at 46 with a basket in the lane off an inbounds play. Middle took the lead for good when Sides sank two foul shots with 1:49 left to grab a 48-46 advantage. Barber and Sides combined to sink 4 of 6 foul shots in the final 1:04 to clinch the win.
“We just had to relax, rely on each other and know our other players were going to make open shots,” Sides said. “This win means a lot. We’re all super excited.”
Middle 11 12 14 15 – 52
Mainland 13 10 13 11 – 47
MT – Sides 27, Herlihy 6, Barber 9, Hunter 8, Terenik 2
ML – Watson 22, Hafetz 6, Schoen 13, Boggs 6, Turner 0
1. Kylee Watson, Mainland (2020)
Coming into the season Watson had 1,542 career points. She signed with the University of Oregon.
2. Lauren Holden, Lower Cape May (2015)
Holden scored 2,476 career points and led the Caper Tigers to the 2015 South Jersey Group II championship. She now plays Division I basketball for Fordham University.
3. Julia Duggan, Ocean City (2013)
Duggan was the 2013 Press Girls Basketball Player of the Year. She averaged 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Red Raiders to the 2013 state Group III final. Duggan scored more than 1,000 points and grabbed more than 1,000 rebounds in her career.
4. Kristine Miller, Cedar Creek, (2012)
Miller led the Pirates to the 2012 state Group I basketball championship. She finished her career 1,696 career points and 940 career rebounds. Miller played at Fairfield University.
5. Kennedy Johnson, Wildwood Catholic, (2014)
Johnson played her senior season at Wildwood Catholic after Sacred Heart in Vineland closes. She averaged 18 points and 13 rebounds and led the Crusaders to a 21-7 record. Johnson scored 1,400 career points.
6. Lauryn Fields, Middle Township, (2014)
Fields led the Panthers to the 2014 Cape-Atlantic League championship. Fields finished her career with 1,692 points — the most of any girl to ever play at Middle Township.
7. Grace Sacco, Ocean City, (2017)
Sacco was The Press 2017 Girls Basketball Player of the Year. A four-year starter, she led the Red Raiders to two Cape-Atlantic League titles and a state Group III final.
8. Tanasia Russell, Vineland (2014)
Russell averaged 28.5 points as a senior. She finished with 1,378 career points in just two years of varsity action. Russell played Division I basketball at Wagner College.
9. Bridget Ruskey, Middle Township, (2017)
Ruskey was the 2016 and 2017 Press Female Athlete of the Year. Ruskey led the Panthers girls basketball team to the 2016 Cape-Atlantic League championship.
10. Alexis Harrison, Millville, (2018)
Harrison averaged 13.4 points, 12.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game. She helped the Thunderbolts reach the Cape-Atlantic League semifinals. Harrison plays at Goldey-Beacom College, an NCAA Division II school in Wilmington, Delaware.
