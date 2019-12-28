Mainland Reg. vs. Middle Twp. Score at the Shore 2019

Mainland and Middle Township players warm up before their third-place game in the Score at the Shore tournament at Southern Regional on Saturday.

 MICHAEL McGARRY Staff Writer

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — Aubrey Hunter of the Middle Township High School girls basketball team saw Kylee Watson of Mainland Regional defending the Panthers' Kira Sides in the fourth quarter Saturday afternoon.

Hunter knew exactly what that meant for her and the rest of the Panthers.

It was time to step up and make some plays.

Sides scored 27 points, and Hunter and Maddie Barber sank some critical fourth-quarter baskets to help the Panthers beat Mainland 52-47 in a Score at the Shore consolation game at Southern Regional.

Middle (3-1) and Mainland (3-2) are both Cape-Atlantic League contenders.

“We believed so much, and we knew we had to execute,” Hunter said. “With Kylee on Kira, I knew I had to either come up with assists or nice layups, foul shots, whatever it took.”

Middle overcame a standout effort from the 6-foot-5 Watson, who scored 22, grabbed 13 rebounds and had four assists. Mainland played without sophomore point guard Camryn Dirkes, who is out with an ankle injury. Watson, a University of Oregon recruit, showed an improved shooting stroke compared to last season's.

“She’s big. She’s really good,” Middle coach John Leahy said of Watson. “You’re just trying to do your best. You’re really just trying to make her work.”

It might have been a consolation game played early in the season, but there was plenty at stake Saturday. Mainland is ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11, while Middle is ranked No. 5.

The game could have an impact on seeding for the CAL Tournament. Of more immediate concern, neither team wanted to lose two games at a holiday event.

Mainland appeared on the verge of taking control late in the third quarter. Lila Schoen (13 points) sank a 3-pointer to put the Mustangs up 36-29 with 2 minutes, 25 seconds left in the quarter.

But Middle outscored Mainland 8-0 in the quarter’s final 49 seconds to take a one-point lead. Sides began that stretch with a 3-pointer and finished it with a 3 from the top of the key. In between, she sank two foul shots after a technical foul was called on the Mainland bench.

“I thought that was the biggest stretch of the game,” Leahy said. “We could have gone down double digits. Instead, we’re up one.”

The fourth quarter featured seven lead changes. Watson held Sides to just four free throws in the quarter. But with Watson guarding Sides away from the basket, things opened for the rest of the Panthers. Barber sank a 3-pointer and scored five of her nine points in the fourth. Hunter scored six of her eight points in the period.

Hunter tied the game at 46 with a basket in the lane off an inbounds play. Middle took the lead for good when Sides sank two foul shots with 1:49 left to grab a 48-46 advantage. Barber and Sides combined to sink 4 of 6 foul shots in the final 1:04 to clinch the win.

“We just had to relax, rely on each other and know our other players were going to make open shots,” Sides said. “This win means a lot. We’re all super excited.”

Middle 11 12 14 15 – 52

Mainland 13 10 13 11 – 47

MT – Sides 27, Herlihy 6, Barber 9, Hunter 8, Terenik 2

ML – Watson 22, Hafetz 6, Schoen 13, Boggs 6, Turner 0

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

​Contact: 609-272-7209

MMcGarry@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments