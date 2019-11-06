Gary Nagle kicked off his sophomore season for the Ursinus College wrestling team Saturday.
Nagle, a 2018 Middle Township High School graduate from Cape May Court House, finished as a runner up at 174 pounds for the Bears at the Messiah Invitational in Grantham, Pennsylvania. He won an 11-6 decision and by pin in 2:48 before dropping a 6-2 decision in the final.
Ursinus freshman teammate Romeo Rodriguez (Middle Township) made his collegiate debut, earning a pin in 3:33 before dropping to the consolation bracket where he earned two more pins and lost a 5-3 decision.
Nagle and Rodriguez are two of the greatest wrestles and Middle Township history. Both were former Press All-Stars and state qualifiers in high school. Nagle held the Panthers' wins record of 104 wins for one season before Rodriguez broke it last winter with 111.
James Brady (St. Augustine) finished fourth at 285 pounds for Rider at the Princeton Invitational. He won a 3-1 decision, a fall in 29 seconds and a 3-2 decision to advance to the semifinals, where he dropped a 12-5 decision and lost the third-place bout via medical forfeit.
Rider’s Sean Foley (Barnegat) dropped his first bout at 125 and won a 6-1 decision in the consolation bracket.
Also at the Invitational, Princeton’s Pat D’Arcy (Holy Spirit) won a 2-1 sudden victory and a fall in 1:14 in his 141-pound championship bracket matches before losing 7-3 in the quarterfinals and a major decision in the consolation bracket.
Owen Kretschmer (Southern) won a 10-8 sudden victory and a 2-1 decision before dropping his next two bouts at 133 for Castleton at the Ithaca Invitational.
Rochester Institute of Technology’s Isaiah Ocasio (Vineland) went 1-1 at 144 pounds in Ithaca.
Conner Boal (Holy Spirit) made his collegiate debut, winning by pinfall at 174 pounds before dropping his next two for the hosts at the Lycoming Invitational.
Austin Cominsky (Middle Township) won by medical forfeit at 285 for Wilkes in a 34-15 win over Lackawanna.
Women’s tennis
Tess Fisher (Vineland) had a perfect stint for Rutgers at the Buffalo Invitational. She won her singles sets 6-1, 7-6 (2-0) and 6-4, 7-5 in singles competition and won her doubles matches 6-2 and 6-0.
Women’s bowling
Sarah Florence (Cedar Creek) placed 41st among 130 bowlers with a five-game score of 883 for Youngstown State at the Track Kat Klash in Houston. Her highest game was a 203, and Youngstown placed ninth among 16 teams.
Women’s volleyball
Amy Bruno (Barnegat) had six kills in Georgian Court’s 3-0 win over Bloomfield.
Alexa Cacacie (Southern Regional) had six kills in Maine Maritime’s 3-0 win over Colby. She had 10 kills in a 3-0 win over Maine-Presque Isle. She had 12 kills and four digs in a 3-2 win over Maine-Fort Kent.
Morgan Ridgway (Barnegat) had eight kills and six digs in Ramapo’s 3-0 loss to William Paterson. She had 15 kills and 14 digs in a 3-2 loss to U.S. Merchant Marine. She had nine kills and 11 digs in a 3-0 win over Lehman.
In Rutgers-Camden’s 3-0 win over New Jersey City, Morgan Mulligan (Pinelands Regional) had nine kills and 16 digs, sister Jamie Mulligan (Pinelands) had 10 kills and 11 digs, and Jordan Erskine (Barnegat) added eight kills.
Women’s rowing
Olivia Martinelli (Ocean City) opened the season with West Virginia and was the coxswain for the fourth-place varsity four B boat at the Yinzer Cup in Neville Township, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 19. On Saturday, she led the varsity four A boat to a third-place finish at the Head of the Occoquan competing against 22 other entries.
Men’s swimming
T.J. Given (Holy Spirit) swam on Drexel’s winning 400-yard freestyle relay (3:04.08) at the Thomas Murphy Invitational in Baltimore. Drexel finished second in team scoring out of four schools.
Brothers Joshua and Justin Atkins (Cumberland) swam on FDU-Florham’s winning 200 medley relay (1:49.67) in a 109-90 loss to William Paterson. Joshua was second in the 200 free (1:59.44), and Justin was third in 2:01.01. Justin also was second in the 100 butterfly (1:01.18), and Joshua was second in the 100 backstroke (1:01.86).
Andrew Duff (EHT) swam on TCNJ’s winning 200 medley realy (1:36.65) in a 180-91 win over Ramapo.
Women’s swimming
Ryann Styer (Ocean City) swam on Drexel’s winning 400 free relay (3:28.68) at the Thomas Murphy Invitational.
Alyssa Chain (Ocean City) won the 100 butterfly (1:05.54) for Iona in a 156-132 win over Providence. Grace Curry (EHT) swam on the second-place 200 medley (2:04.33), swimming a school-record opening leg of 31.15 in the backstroke.
Tori DeLusant (Oakcrest) won the 200 backstroke (2:24.03) in Cabrini’s 129-71 win over Marymount. She also swam on the winning 200 free relay (1:49.49).
Melanie Milam (Vineland) won the 50 free (27.00) and 100 butterfly (1:07.71), and was second in the 100 free (1:01.71) for Stevenson in a 88-63 loss to Lycoming.
Kayli Hernandez (Oakcrest) won the 100 backstroke (1:05.79) for Widener in a tri-meet, beating Hood 198-80 and Messiah 147-130.
Ashley Lawler (Mainland) won the 1-meter (211.65 points) and the 3-meter (214.57) for William Paterson in a 111-101 win over FDU-Florham.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.