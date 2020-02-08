LINWOOD — Middle Township High School’s Kira Sides only scored one point in overtime, but it ended up being huge.
Sides made the first of two free throws with 5.8 seconds left against Manasquan, and it became the winning point at the War Vs. the Shore VII girls basketball showcase event.
Middle, which lost three games by a total of seven points in late January, won 47-44 after it had looked a few seconds earlier as if the Panthers would lose.
The score was tied at 44-44, and Manasquan missed the front end of a 1-and-1 free throw situation with just under 10 seconds left in overtime. Sides got the rebound and was fouled with 5.8 seconds on the clock.
The senior made the first foul shot and missed the second.
The Warriors got the rebound but committed a turnover. Middle’s Kate Herlihy, who scored the Panthers’ other six overtime points, was fouled and hit two free throws with 0.2 remaining. Time ran out before Manasquan could fire a desperation shot that was well off the mark.
It was nice,” Sides, an 18-year-old Cape May Court House resident, said about scoring the winning point. “I knew they were going to try to foul, so I wanted to have the ball in my hands because I knew I would make it. It was a little scary, but I just had to have confidence.
“Honestly, I didn’t even know they were going to foul me, but it worked out. Our team really needed this win to get back from our other losses, and now we’re just going to keep our winning streak and keep it going.
Middle upped its season record to 15-4 and Manasquan, of Monmouth County, fell to 12-8.
The War Vs. the Shore is a Mainland’s annual girls basketball showcase event held on two courts. The event matches Cape-Atlantic League teams against Shore Conference teams.
Middle and Manasquan were similar to each other. Both teams were quick and tall, with good ball-handling ability and sharp passing.
“It definitely helps (to play a talented team),” Sides said. “It helps us realize what we have to work on to get ready for the CAL Tournament and South Jersey.”
Sides and the Herlihy, both guards, shared top scoring honors with 16 points apiece. Madison Barber and Aubrey Hunter each added six points. Sophia Terenik scored two points, Lynasia Harris one.
Manasquan’s Maddie Fagan and Mary Donnelly hit consecutive 3-pointers to put the Warriors up 38-35 with over four minutes left in the fourth quarter. Herlihy hit a baseline drive, and Sides connected on a three-pointer with three minutes left to put Middle ahead 40-38.
Donnelly’s layup sent the game into overtime at 40-40 because there was no more scoring for the final two minutes of the quarter.
“We always challenge ourselves with the schedule and we play a lot of good teams,” Middle Township coach John Leahy said. “Manasquan is obviously a really, really good team. I think our kids made some mistakes down the stretch, but we made our fouls when we really needed them. Most importantly, we got stops when we needed them. We really needed this.
“We lost three games by three possessions (by three, two and two points in late January), so we need to kind of get over the hump, win a close one against a really good team. I’m just really proud and happy we were able to do it today.
Donnelly and Brooke Hollawell scored 11 and 10 points for the Warriors and Allison Waters had eight.
Manasquan 10 8 10 12 4 — 44
Middle Twp. 12 12 7 9 7 — 47
MAN-Fagan 5, Waters 8, Donnelly 11, Hollawell 10, Heine 6, Loffredo 4.
MT-Sides 16, Barber 6, Herlihy 16, Hunter 6, Harris 1, Terenik 2.
3-pointers-Donnelly (3), Waters (2), Fagan, Hollawell MAN. Sides (3) MT.
Records-Manasquan 12-8; Middle 15-4.
