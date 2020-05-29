Aubrey Hunter's love for lacrosse was seemingly inevitable.
Her mother, Nicole, played for Shawnee High School in 1988. Her older sister, Allison, will enter her senior season at La Salle University next spring.
For Aubrey, who also played basketball during her time at Middle Township, her love of lacrosse began in second grade, when Allison played for a recreation league in Avalon.
"A bunch of the girls around were starting, so I just wanted to join," Hunter, 17, said. "And my mom played in high school, so I think she always wanted me to try it out.
"All my friends that I grew up playing with, we were always so close, and it just made the sport fun. I knew I never wanted to stop playing."
Hunter started playing basketball and soccer a year later. She played soccer her first two years of high school but stopped to use the fall season to prepare for basketball and lacrosse.
As a member of the basketball team, the Dennis Township resident helped the Panthers reach two consecutive South Jersey finals. The team fell to Manchester in 2019 and 2020.
Hunter was joined on the lacrosse team by basketball teammates Kira Sides and Maddie Barber. A regular presence in the playoffs, the team was gearing up for what it believed was going to be a very successful season before the COVID-19 outbreak forced the cancellation of all spring sports.
"I was in shock for a while knowing that I wouldn't be able to have any practices or games with anyone, (and) I would just have to be playing out back by myself," Hunter said. "It was just weird not being able to play with my teammates, play with Kira and Maddie one last time. We thought we had hope with the season, but then once we found out we weren't going back at all, it just took a toll on me and crushed me."
Hunter will continue playing lacrosse at Fairleigh Dickinson University, where she will pursue a double major in marketing and business administration.
She currently lives at home with both parents -- Steve is her father -- Allison and her grandparents, and said the family has been keeping itself busy with board and trivia games.
In a phone interview Thursday, Hunter talked about college, family and life during a global pandemic.
On committing to Fairleigh Dickinson
I want to be close to New York City. That is my favorite place to be. And with the academics, they have an amazing business program as well as their (lacrosse) team. They have such a close group of girls who really take care of everyone, and their coach is amazing. Once I stepped on the campus, I really connected with the atmosphere. I just love the campus.
On working out at home due to COVID-19
Some days I do long-distance (running), like 2.5 to 3 miles, some days I do timed miles, and some days I do sprints. And every day, I go out and I play lacrosse. I have some workouts saved on my phone.
And I do ab exercises and lifting.
On spending time with family the last two months
We have been doing a lot of puzzles lately, and we've got so many games, like Yahtzee, Monopoly and a bunch of trivia games. We try to have fun. We also do lots of TV shows, and we're trying out new recipes. We're baking a lot.
Have you started any new shows recently?
I've been trying to stay off NetFlix until my schoolwork was done because I have two AP classes and I've been trying to study for them and not get stuck on any show. So now that I'm done, I'm watching a couple NetFlix shows. "Outer Banks" I watched, "Dead to Me" I watched, and "All American." My all-time favorite show is 'Friends," so whenever that's on, we always watch that. And we have reality TV shows we watch, like "Top Chef," "Below Deck" and "Survivor."
Which countries would you like to visit?
At Fairleigh Dickinson, they have a great study abroad program, so I definitely want to take advantage of that. They have a Fairleigh Dickinson campus in London, but I've always wanted to go to Greece or Australia.
Who were some of your biggest inspirations in sports?
Starting in seventh grade through high school, I've always looked up to Marie McCool. She played for the University of North Carolina, which is my favorite college for lacrosse. She was a draw taker. She was really good at shooting, and she's always been who I look up to and who I want to play like. Also, my sister when I was really young. Second grade to middle school, I always looked up to her because she was really successful on the field, and we played the same position.
What was your favorite book in high school?
My favorite that I've read in high school is "The Great Gatsby." That's like the best book ever. I just like how they lived life back in old New York. I just love the plot of it, and once I read the book, I was just like, "Oh, my gosh, I can't wait to watch the movie." It was just perfectly made. I just loved the lavishness of it and all the drama. It was just great.
What do you love about New York?
Just growing up in a small town, I went to the city a couple times, and every time I'm there, I just loved being there. I love how large it is, and you can just spend one full day on one street or one corner. There are so many opportunities and things to do. The life is just great.
