Middle Township’s Kira Sides in congratulated after sinking the free throw that will put the Panthers ahead in overtime against Manasquan High School at the War at the Shore basketball tournament, in Linwood, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Middle Township’s Kira Sides #2 attempts a shot against Wildwood Catholic Gabby Turco #31 during the first half of the girls basketball game at Middle High School Monday JAn 6, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Middle Township High School's Kira Sides scored more than 100 goals in back-to-back seasons. Her senior lacrosse season, however, was wiped out by the pandemic.
Kira Sides is a three-sport athlete — a rarity in today’s high school sports scene.
But a closer look at her career sets the Middle Township senior apart even more.
Sides played varsity in every sport in every season.
She also was the captain of the soccer, basketball and lacrosse teams this school year.
“It’s very cool and nice to know that my teammates and friends look up to me to pick me as a captain,” she said. “I play my best, and I don’t want to let them down.”
Sides is The Press 2020-21 Female Athlete of the Year.
She sparked the Panthers soccer team with 18 goals in the fall. In the winter, Sides led the Middle girls basketball team to the South Jersey Group II final and finished her career with 1,667 points. The pandemic canceled the spring season, but the 5-foot-9 Sides already was well-established as one of the state’s top lacrosse players with 290 career goals. She will play lacrosse at La Salle University in Philadelphia on an NCAA Division I scholarship.
Sides likes to lead by example. She typically arrived at practice early or stayed late to get in extra work.
Middle lacrosse coach Tina Prickett said Sides didn’t have to speak loudly to be heard. Sides touched the line on every sprint. When the lacrosse team ran a training mile, she would be among the first to finish and then double back to encourage the teammates behind her.
“She knows everyone is watching her,” Prickett said. “She wants to be the best leader.”
Sides led her Panthers teams to Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey finals.
“We would play in our league games, but the main goal was to get far in the playoffs,” she said. “Those (playoff) games were so much fun. You had a huge crowd. It was nerve-wracking but so much fun.”
Sides can barely remember not playing sports. Soccer was the first sport she played as her dad, Steve, was a coach. She then picked up basketball, followed by lacrosse.
“I picked up lacrosse in the fourth grade, honestly, because all my friends were playing,” she said. “It turned out to be really fun.”
As she grew up, Sides would often attend an open gym for basketball, drive 45 minutes to a two-hour soccer practice and then wake up the next morning and travel to a lacrosse tournament.
Middle girls basketball coach John Leahy remembers Sides as a youngster at his summer camps. No matter whether it was a shooting drill or a 3-on-3 game, Sides wanted to win. Leahy named her a captain when she was a sophomore.
“That work ethic and competitiveness garners automatic respect from the other kids and coaches,” he said. “You could see from an early age just a natural competitiveness and a willingness to work.”
Sides, 18, probably would have made even more history this spring if the new coronavirus had not forced cancellation of the lacrosse season. She was poised to reach 400 career goals, a milestone achieved by only five other players in state history
She has dealt with the pandemic by staying shape often running the 4 miles from her home in Cape May Court House to her job at Osborne’s Furniture.
“It’s disappointing because we had a lot of expectations for our (lacrosse) team,” she said. “But I’ve still been running, lifting, practicing lacrosse and just getting ready for college.”
Sides said she doesn’t have a favorite sport.
“It’s whatever season I’m in,” she said. “I can’t really pick one. I like them all so much.”
She chose to play lacrosse in college because she had more opportunities in that sport. Sides will study nursing at La Salle.
As she prepares for the future, Sides can look back and see how far she’s come.
“I remember freshman year (at Middle),” she said. “I was super nervous. You go from playing in middle school, and you’re one of the best players. Now, you’re in high school and you’re a little twig. The (four years) went by crazy fast.”
