Middle Township High School's Maddie Barber has committed to play lacrosse at Temple University in Philadelphia.
"I'm excited," said the 17-year old midfielder. "It's (NCAA) Division I, so I get to play with all the girls that have been working as hard as me. I'm looking forward to setting new records and becoming the best athlete I can be."
Barber looked at other schools but saw Temple as the best fit.
"I love all the girls on my team going in," said Barber, of Dennis Township. "I love the coaches and the environment, and I love the location. It's a good distance from home, and I like that it's in Philly and Center City."
While she hopes to have some sort of senior scholastic season, Barber did more than enough during her sophomore and junior years to prove her ability to play college ball. She led the state in assists with 109 in 2018. Last year, she totaled 54 goals and 69 assists for 123 points and was a first-team Press All-Star for the second straight season. She has scored 166 career goals.
Panthers coach Tina Prickett describes her as a tenacious player.
"She's a special kid," Prickett said. "I consider myself pretty lucky to have coached her these past couple of years. She has the hustle, (and) she has really great game IQ."
Prickett described Barber's passion for the game that is reflected in the pride she takes in the unglamorous responsibility of setting up shots.
"I know the goal scorer usually gets the attention, but it's all about the little things, which is the job I've given myself," Barber said. "I do the dirty work because it's all about winning for the team."
She likes the finesse style of play required for lacrosse. Barber was also a key player for the Panthers' basketball team that reached the South Jersey Group II final this past winter. While she says there are some defensive similarities to basketball — like how you use your body to deflect players away from the basket — she considers lacrosse a faster and more physical game.
"Lacrosse is a contact sport, but you have to have control as well," Barber said. "You have to have the ability to slow it down and get that finesse and just work the ball."
Bonnie Rosen has been Temple's coach for 14 seasons. She led the Owls to the Big East Conference semifinals in 2017. Last year, they moved into the American Athletic Conference and went 6-11 (3-2). The team was 5-4 this year before COVID-19 ended the season.
To prepare for a potential renewal of high school lacrosse this year, Barber is playing wall ball every day to work on shot accuracy, going on runs and doing body-weight exercises as well as foot work. For college, she'll continue to build her conditioning and strengthen her left hand.
"I'm comfortable with it now, but you can always improve," she said.
If the spring season does get underway, Barber hopes to help the Panthers win the Cape-Atlantic League and compete in the state tournament.
"We have a really good team (this year)," Barber said. "If we only have one game, I just want to have fun and play with my best friends."
She plans to study biology and go into the public health field as a physician's assistant.
Barber is part of Temple's eight-player 2020 signing class.
"It brings a smile to my face to officially introduce and announce our class of incoming freshmen and for the 2020-21 school year," Rosen said in an April 3 statement. "This is truly a special group of student athletes! They posses character, athleticism, skill, competitiveness and resilience that are the hallmark of the Temple Owls. As a class, they will bring an impact to our offense, defense and midfield play, as well as a wealth of leadership experience from their high school careers. They have already established a close bond as a class, and that ability to create cohesion will make them invaluable to our team moving forward."
