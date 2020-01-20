The Middle Township High School girls basketball team nearly pulled one of the upset of the girls basketball season Monday afternoon.
The Panthers lost at Saddle River Day of Bergen County 55-52. Middle led by five points with five minutes left.
Saddle River Day (10-1) is the defending state Non-Public B champion and reached the Tournament of Champions final last season. Middle Township (9-2) is ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11.
“They competed and fought for 32 minutes,” Middle coach John Leahy said. “Even though we lost, we will be a better team because of this experience. We will learn add continue to grow as a team.”
Kate Herlihy sparked the Panthers with 26 points, three assists and two steals. Kira Sides scored 15 and grabbed seven rebounds for Middle, while Lynasia Harris came off the bench to grab five rebounds.
Saniah Caldwell and Dakota Corey each scored 20 for Saddle River Day, which has not lost to a New Jersey team this season.
MT – 15 14 13 10 - 52
Saddle River Day 15 16 13 11 – 55
MT – Sides 15, Herlihy 26, Barber 0, Hunter 5, Elston 3, Harris
SRD – Janowski 8, Caldwell 20, Fisher 2, Corey 20, Diaz 3, Mathurin 2
