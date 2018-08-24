Mike Trout made an emotional return to baseball Friday night.
Trout wore “A. Cox” in honor of his late brother-in-law Aaron Cox on the back of his jersey. Trout tripled in his first at-bat, lining a itch to left field off Houston Astros starter Dallas Keuchel.
Major league players were allowed to put nicknames on the back of their jersey as part of the MLB Players Weekend.
Cox, 24, died Aug. 15. Funeral services for Cox were held this week in the Dorchester section of Maurice River Township.
Cox is the brother of Jessica Trout, who married Mike Trout in December. Cox’s younger brother, Kyle, also played baseball.
Trout hasn't played since Aug. 1. The outfielder already was on the disabled list with a wrist injury when Cox died.
Cox, a 2012 Millville graduate, went 6-0 with two saves and a 0.86 ERA his senior year, striking out 71 in 48.2 innings during his senior year for the Thunderbolts.
He was a member of the 2011 South Jersey Group IV championship Thunderbolts team as a junior, earning the win in the title game with five strikeouts in a 4-3 victory over Lenape.
Cox was drafted in the 19th round of the 2015 MLB Draft out of NCAA Division II Gannon University in Erie, Pennsylvania. He spent the last four years of his pro baseball career in the Angels’ minor-league system. Cox retired in August.
