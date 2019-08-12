Mike Trout and Millville baseball fans should reserve the dates July 17-19, 2020.
That's when Trout and the Los Angeles Angels will return to Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park for the first time in five years.
Major League Baseball released its 2020 schedule Monday afternoon.
The Phillies will open with four games in Miami against the Marlins from March 26-29.
Philadelphia's home opener is April 2 against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Phillies will end the season with three games in Washington against the Nationals from Sept. 25-27.
Trout's visit is sure to be one of the highlights of the season.
The 2009 Millville graduate last played at Citizens Bank in 2014. That two-game series in May drew an average of 37,833 fans.
Trout received a standing ovation before his first at-bat. Many in the crowd wore Millville High School blue and orange colors.
The three-game series in 2020 will run Friday through Sunday and mark both teams' return from the All-Star break. The Friday game will start at 7:05 p.m. No time has been set for the Saturday game. The series finale will begin at 1:05 p.m. that Sunday.
Trout is on his way to possibly winning his third American League MVP Award this season. He began Monday with 39 home runs, tied for the most in the major leagues, and an AL-leading 92 RBIs.
