Mike Trout will have season-ending foot surgery this week.
The Los Angeles Angels released a statement Sunday afternoon confirming the end to his season:
"Mike Trout tested his foot in on-field activities today. There continues to be pain present with testing, and to address the issue, surgery is the recommended course of action. Mike is scheduled to undergo surgery to remove the Morton's neuroma in his right foot later this week. Additional information will be provided as appropriate."
He last played Sept. 7, drawing a walk as a pinch-hitter and then being removed for a pinch-runner.
The 2009 Millville High School graduate was enjoying a typical MVP-caliber season. Trout began Sunday leading the majors in walks and on-base percentage and the AL in home runs, slugging percentage and OPS.
He hit .291 (137 for 470) with 45 home runs, 104 RBIs and 110 runs scored in 134 games. He had 110 walks, including 14 intentional, and 11 stolen bases on 13 attempts. His on-base percentage was .438, his slugging percentage .645 and his OPS 1.083.
Trout, 28, already is a two-time MVP, having been named the American League's top player in 2014 and 2016.
The Angels (67-81) will open a three-game series at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night.
This is a developing story. Check back for further details.
